You can use Circle to Search on the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a

What you need to know

In a community post, Nothing has shared the arrival of Circle to Search on its latest phones.

They include the Phone 2, Phone 2a, and Phone 2a Plus, all of which have received stable Android 15 recently.

Nothing OS 3.0 brought in notable new features alongside customizations.

Circle to Search is one of the more popular features Google launched in 2024, at least on premium models. Nothing has just announced that the feature is available on its budget phones like the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus next to the Phone 2.

In the community post, Nothing shared that the Circle to Search is available via the Nothing 3.0 operating system, which is based on Google's latest Android 15. The company notes in the blog post that the feature is currently being rolled out to the aforementioned devices "after passing additional testing."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)

It has also shared the steps on how to use the Circle to Search on the respective phones. The conventional methods include long pressing on the home button if users prefer the three navigation buttons on their devices. Users who opt for gestures can long press the navigation bar to trigger the Circle to Search feature. Enabling the feature on the said Nothing phones is relatively simple.

Users need to navigate to the device's Settings > Special features > Gestures > Navigation mode > Circle to Search. Also, if you own either Phone 2, Phone 2a, or Phone 2a Plus, you would want to make sure that you are running Nothing OS 3.0 and with the following build numbers:

Phone (2): Pong-V3.0-241207-0124

Phone (2a): Pacman-V3.0-241210-2057

Phone (2a) Plus: PacmanPro-V3.0-241126-1448 (Beta build)

The Nothing OS 3.0 has recently dropped for the Phone 2 and Phone 2a after moving out of the beta. The update not only brought the Android 15 to the line, but it also introduced some new features across the interface, including a revamped Gallery app, which now has advanced search.

Further, AI is included in the app drawer for easy app discovery, which aims to prioritize users' go-to apps for faster access.