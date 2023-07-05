Galaxy S23 and S22 series receive a lighter July 2023 security patch

What you need to know

Unlocked and carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy S23 series have started receiving the July 2023 security patch.

The Galaxy S22 series was spotted receiving it in Europe.

Samsung has not posted its official changelog for the update, however, it is relatively small and perhaps only includes minimal security fixes.

In sticking to the norm, Samsung is in the process of rolling out its July 2023 security patch to a few devices.

According to SamMobile, the July 2023 security patch has been spotted rolling out on the Galaxy S23 series in the U.S. Those with a Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra should find firmware version S91xUSQS1AWFD. Unlocked variants of these devices are also receiving the update, that patch will bear update version S91xU1UES1AWFD.

For the time being, the Galaxy S22 series has started downloading the July 2023 security patch in the EU. Those in that region will find the firmware version S90xBXXS6CWF6.

A mid-range is getting in on the fun as Samsung has started pushing its latest patch to the Galaxy A53. It appears that the security patch has been seen in Latin American countries such as Bolivia and Panama bearing version number A536EXXS7CWF6.

Curiously though, Samsung has not posted a changelog for the July 2023 security patch. However, SamMobile notes that users should find the update arriving with a 425MB size. It's been assumed that Samsung has only rolled out security fixes and improvements to the aforementioned devices considering the size is much smaller than previous updates that ushered in a load of fixes.

Once the patch arrives in your region, your phone should download and prompt you to install it automatically. Although, you can always manually check by heading into your Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

The Galaxy S23 series was quite late in receiving the June 2023 patch which contained over sixty security fixes. When it did arrive, the company included last month's patch alongside the expectedly large camera update for the devices. Users were prompted to download a 2.4GB patch in the U.S. which brought in HDR and Night mode improvements, as well as some bridging for the 2x zoom functionality.

Samsung didn't explicitly make it clear if that patch corrected the "banana blur" problem users reported quite frequently after acknowledging its existence.