Samsung Galaxy phones receive the June 2023 security patch ahead of Pixels

What you need to know

Unlocked variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are beginning to receive the June 2023 security patch.

The patch brings in over sixty fixes with 11 of them involving Samsung-discovered vulnerabilities with its devices.

While the S22 series has also received the patch, the S23 series has yet to update.

With June gathering a full head of steam, security patches for the new month are beginning to roll in for some of Samsung's more popular phones.

The June 2023 security patch is starting to roll through for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the U.S. and the Fold 4 (unlocked variants), per SamMobile. According to the publication, owners of a Galaxy Z Flip 4 should begin receiving firmware version F721U1UES2CWE1. Those with a Galaxy Z Fold 4 should find firmware version F936U1UES2CWE1 soon, as we finish off this week.

For now, the patch has been found making its way across the U.S. and hasn't yet been spotted in other countries. Although, this will begin to change as the days go by.

As always, Samsung posted its official patch notes of the latest security patch on its bulletin. Over sixty fixes are coming through for this month's security update. Three of the fixes have been marked as "critical," while fifty were labeled "high." Many of these fixes were brought in by Google for its monthly security patching. However, Samsung itself is looking to correct around 11 additional vulnerabilities it discovered with its devices.

Among them is a fix for CVE-2023-21517 about Exynos chip-based devices, specifically. Samsung has been busy patching vulnerabilities discovered with the Exynos chip since its April security patch and even going back further to March.

The Galaxy S22 series in Europe was also spotted receiving the June security patch, and users should find that comes through as firmware version S90xBXXU5CWEA.

Several more Galaxy devices have also started receiving the latest patch, as well, although the regions may differ:

Oddly, the most recently released Galaxy S23 series has not yet received its June 2023 security patch. These devices were over a week late last month, so perhaps we're seeing more of the same this time. While we wait, Samsung recently acknowledged a blur problem with the camera on the Galaxy S23 series. Dubbed the "banana blur," users have reported coming across odd, curved blurs when taking photos.

The Korean OEM didn't give a specific date on when users can expect the fix, but it's good that one is (fortunately) on the way.