The Galaxy S23 finally receives big camera update and June 2023 patch in the US

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 series is finally receiving the June 2023 security patch in the U.S. and China.

A large camera patch is included in the 2.2GB download, bridging in 2x zoom functionality, HDR and Night Mode processing improvements, as well.

It’s unclear if Samsung has addressed the "banana blur" on the Galaxy S23 series with this patch.

Samsung is finally rolling out a large patch for the Galaxy S23 series with an update to security and some noteworthy camera improvements.

As spotted by SamMobile , the Korean OEM is in the process of rolling out a large camera update for the Galaxy S23 series alongside the June 2023 security patch. The patch has been spotted in China and on carrier-locked Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra variants in the U.S., bearing firmware version S91xUSQU1AWF3.

This patch is the same one that Samsung rolled out to European users nearly two weeks ago. However, it looks like the U.S. variant is slightly larger, coming in at 2.4GB, as one user on the Samsung Community forums detailed for their T-Mobile device.

While the Korean tech giant still has yet to post any official patch notes about the update, it was spotted that the download includes a new 2x zoom option for Portrait Mode. Some other included fixes pertain to the camera's HDR and Night Mode processing which should give users a faster experience. Smoother animations and transition across all of the One UI software were also implemented with this fix.

Aside from the camera improvements, the Galaxy S23 series is finally receiving the June 2023 security patch, which rolled out to several Samsung phones and foldables earlier this month. The patch contains over sixty fixes, with 11 of them pertaining to Samsung-specific solutions for severe vulnerabilities discovered within their device's security.

As always, your device should alert you once it catches the update. However, if you're interested in seeing if it's ready to install, head into your device's Settings > Software update > Download and Install. So far, our AT&T unit has yet to receive the update.

Despite how large this update is, much like the one that rolled out in Europe, it's unclear if Samsung has fixed its "banana blur" problems apparent on its Galaxy S23 series. The Korean OEM recently acknowledged the problem after word spread across social media and publications.

Unfortunately, the company did not state during its formal acknowledgment of the problem when users should expect the fix to roll in. If you've noticed any unwanted blurring in your images, Samsung recommends taking your photos from a foot away if you plan on snapping an up-close shot.