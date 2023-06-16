Big Galaxy S23 update rolls out with camera improvements

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 series is getting the June 2023 update in certain regions.

The update is pretty large, weighing around 2.2GB, suggesting that it may include more than a security patch upgrade.

The update reportedly includes several improvements to the camera and system.

Samsung has begun rolling out the June 2023 update for the Galaxy S23 series. While we have seen some foldables receive the update, the flagship series reportedly receives the update in some regions, bringing some welcome changes along with it.

According to SamMobile, the update brings a number of camera improvements that were long expected to be in the works for the phones. While Samsung hasn't provided the official changelog, the publication confirms some official changes coming with the new update to a trio of Galaxy S23 devices, per Twitter user @theonecid:

First Galaxy S23 changes reported with new AWF1 large June update:➡️ Subtle improvement in the haptics➡️ One UI is SUPER smooth ➡️ 2x Portrait Mode➡️ AF problem it was solved ➡️ Night mode processing is slightly different

They include a new 2x zoom functionality for the devices' camera for Portrait mode, which currently lets users shoot portrait photos at 1x and 3x. Some fixes along the way include fixing the camera's autofocus issue next to improvements in HDR and Night mode processing, which apparently becomes slightly faster after the new update.

The update further brings smoother animations and transitions across the One UI. Additionally, we could see improvements in haptic feedback. The Galaxy S23 users across the aforementioned regions can head over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Breaking！Samsung Galaxy S23 series super update started in June, starting from Europe! 2.2GB！

The update bearing the S91xBXXU2AWF1 version number is a massive update weighing around 2.2GB and is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S23, S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra regions, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. As the rollout has just begun, we can expect more regions worldwide to join the list quickly in the coming weeks.

The update includes the June 1, 2023 security patch, and per the earlier released patch for other Galaxy devices, we can also expect fixes to various vulnerabilities.

It's said that Samsung had been working on this update for some time, hoping to address as many bugs as possible. That said, it is still unclear whether Samsung has fixed the "banana blur" issue as witnessed in the Galaxy S23 series, despite recently acknowledging it.