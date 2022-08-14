Meta taps DoorDash to handle Facebook Marketplace deliveries

What you need to know

Meta and DoorDash have partnered for local Facebook Marketplace deliveries.

It may take up to 48 hours for deliveries to arrive, and only items located up to 15 miles away are eligible.

Couriers will only pick up orders that fit in a car trunk.

Getting your Facebook Marketplace orders shipped to your doorstep can be a hassle, especially since the platform doesn't have plenty of local delivery options. Meta seems to be filling this gap by teaming up with DoorDash.

According to The Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), DoorDash will soon pick up and deliver items purchased through Facebook Marketplace. However, not all orders qualify for delivery. According to WSJ sources, couriers will only handle orders that fit in a car trunk and are up to 15 miles away.

Deliveries are expected to be completed within 48 hours, the report says. It's not clear how much DoorDash will charge for the service. WSJ reports that the service has been tested in multiple cities across the United States in recent months.

Currently, items purchased via Marketplace are delivered by a service called Dolly. However, the service is limited only to large items and is only available in over a dozen cities across the country, as per The Verge (opens in new tab).

Meta and DoorDash have confirmed to WSJ that the partnership is in its early stages. The ultimate goal is to lure younger users to Marketplace in an effort to take on TikTok, according to a source familiar with the plan. The service is supposedly one of the few Facebook features that remains popular among younger users.

Android Central has reached out to Meta and will update this article when we hear back.

While DoorDash is more well-known as an online food ordering and delivery platform, the new collaboration broadens the company's revenue streams. It will also give the platform a leg up over many of the best food delivery apps out there.

More importantly, it will minimize its dependence on food orders. The service already started handling grocery deliveries during the pandemic, and the new alliance with Meta opens up new opportunities for DoorDash.