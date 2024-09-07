Don't forget what else you need as you head back to school

It's that time of year, and millions of young men and women are heading off to school. For many going to college, this could be the first time they are responsible for themselves, while for others, learning a bit of independence while at home is an important part of high school.

Of course, the internet is filled with helpful articles letting you know the best things you can get to make everything easier. Even if you don't think you need any help, they're worth a read because there is so much out there to choose from, and there's no way you've seen all the choices. Having someone else do a bit of sifting through is a great way to make sure you're making the best choices.

You're probably most concerned about having the right hardware. You'll need a laptop, a phone, some cables, chargers, and a nice bag to keep it all in. Those choices are really important.

Some are purely personal choices; if you like one thing more than another, you should buy that. One exception may be the most expensive item on your list, the laptop you're going to use.

Before you decide which laptop to buy, you'll need to have an idea of what you plan to learn and what courses you'll take. It's tempting to buy a MacBook because it's trendy or a Chromebook because it offers insane value, but maybe you shouldn't.

Find out your course requirements, and you might find that you'll need a Windows-powered laptop to do your work. Many engineering and scientific programs only work with Windows or work best with Windows, and trying to load it on your MacBook or emulate it on your Chromebook is a level of complexity you don't need. There are great choices no matter what operating system you're using.

Outside of the hardware, you need to have a few other things that help you maintain the level of privacy and online security you want. Most of them are free and aren't hard to use but you need to know what to look for.

Your passwords: You probably have a lot of these and maybe already have a way to keep track of them. A password manager is a good choice and one you can also use on your laptop is what you want.

If you're just winging it or using Post-it notes, you need to step things up. I recommend using a web browser with a built-in password manager in tandem with a standalone app. Chrome, Firefox, and Safari all offer great built-in solutions that can create and auto-fill passwords as needed. Copy these into a password manager on your phone so you always have them.

A VPN: A VPN is helpful for both obscuring and verifying your identity. It's not the magic bullet many think it is, but a good VPN client and service will securely connect you so that what you see or say is only between you and the person or place you're interacting with. You'll be using public Wi-Fi in many places, and you should never trust it. A VPN is a tool you need.

Office software: Like your laptop, there are some things to consider when you choose which platform to use here. If you're gearing yourself up for the corporate world once school is over, it's simple — use Microsoft Office products because that's what powers the world's businesses. knowing how to use the software gives you a leg up when looking for your dream job.

If you aren't going into the enterprise both Google Docs and Libre Office are free and come well recommended. Either will do you just fine.

A backup solution: You're probably not going to be able to keep all your stuff on your devices and there will be some things you simply don't want to lose. Online backup is an easy solution.

There are several different providers to choose from, like Google One or Apple's iCloud, and they work mostly the same. Once you have something backed up, it's there until you delete it or the company hosting it, and it goes out of business.

Some common sense: This should go without saying, but it's always worth talking about — the internet is forever.

The things you say and do online, or the things your friends post pictures of you doing online, will follow you for a long time. Be mindful that you don't end up with a social media presence that you regret later.

Secure messaging: The things you say to your family and friends are meant for them only. You probably have nothing to hide, but that doesn't mean you want to broadcast everything to everyone. This is easy to overlook, but you shouldn't.

Use a messaging platform that is known to be secure and private. There are plenty, and you probably already have one on your phone right now with Google Messages or Apple iMessage. Other popular choices are WhatsApp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger because they are end-to-end encrypted in most cases.

This is the short list, and you'll end up using all sorts of software apps and tools throughout your time at school. Don't overlook these seemingly unimportant things because I promise you'll need to consider each and every one of them eventually.

If you're a parent, this list can help you help your child make good choices. Allowing them to have input also means it's more likely they'll pay attention and do the right thing to keep themselves safe.

You're the future and you're going to need all the help you can get. Now, get out there and learn something!