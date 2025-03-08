Google didn't have any major announcements at MWC 2025, but the company is still very much present. There's a bit of Google in just about every corner at the show, but in the midst of all the excitement on the show floor, I was able to sit with Seang Chau, VP and GM of Android Platform, to discuss what to look forward to in 2025. And while AI underscored nearly everything on the docket, we also dove into Android 16's accelerated timeline and the plan to improve update support across OEMs.

Improving Android updates across the board seems to be a major focal point for the company this year, from improving the timing of device launches to making it easier for OEMs to support software longer than they traditionally have. And while this may not be as exciting as new Gemini features, getting everyone on the same page with Android updates is just as important, if not more so.

Android's new schedule

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

When the Android 16 Developer preview commenced, Google announced that it was making a major change to its schedule. Instead of following its usual launch timing, the stable update would launch sooner, specifically in Q2. This means we can expect the update to arrive by June at the latest, putting it months ahead of previous releases.

When I asked Chau about the accelerated timeline, he said there are multiple reasons why Android 16 is coming so much sooner.

"The first is, we're getting feedback from our OEM partners that 'Hey, the earlier you can release, the more likely we can push new [software] when we launch a new handset in that same year.'

Because if you look at some of the biggest releases during the year, if we're releasing a new Android version in August or September, it's really hard to release a phone that same year with the latest release, and then you have to wait however many months before you get the latest Android release."

This was especially true last year when the Pixel 9 launched in August last year without the latest Android release. Even though the phones arrived a bit earlier compared to the previous release, many found it strange that Google waited until after they were released to push Android 15.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many flagship or sub-flagship launches happen in the second half of the year, which made the timing of previous Android releases tricky. Samsung is one of those companies that launch new phones in July or August, which means they usually come with last year's software before the company launches a beta and eventually the stable version later in the year, usually starting in Q4.

With Android 16 set to arrive much sooner, this should help companies avoid that awkward launch window after a new update has been released. That means the Pixel 10 should come with Android 16 out of the box. The new schedule means new phones from other OEMs can get the new software and hopefully be updated sooner.

(Image credit: Google)

Chau also notes that another reason the company moved up the Android 16 update is because the company "wanted to be able to move faster with respect to APIs." And while the move is partially AI-driven, he says that, ultimately, it just makes sense.

"As quickly as the market is moving, and as quickly as our developers need to be able to move in order to build new functionality, especially around AI, we need to make sure that we can add that capability and those APIs multiple times a year.

So, in order to do that, it didn't make sense to release something in August or September, and then, like, a couple months later put out another release with an API update."

Building better support

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Updating a phone is one thing, but it's another thing to continue pushing updates for a phone for years after the device is launched. The Pixel made the first major push for extended update support, promising seven years of OS upgrades and security updates. Samsung then followed suit with its flagship Galaxy phones.

But that kind of support hasn't been common in the Android space, and it definitely takes a lot of resources to provide it. This is why the recent announcement from Qualcomm and Google is such a big deal, making it easier for OEMs to support their devices for up to eight years. That said, while we've seen Honor join the seven-year club, it's ultimately up to OEMs if they want to bring that level of support to devices. Chau says he hopes the move will encourage more OEMs to follow.

"One of the driving factors around this is sustainability, of course, but really, it's so that you can keep your devices longer. And if you decide to pass that device down or return it, you're able to retain more [secondary market] value." Chau says the hope is that longer support for devices will help drive more adoption of Android phones, with consumers knowing their devices will remain secure for years to come.

In fact, this is partially what drove some long-term Pixel users that I know to upgrade from their Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 devices after support ended for them. Though they were intrigued by the affordable Pixel 6a, they eventually pulled the trigger when the Pixel 7 launched with improved update support (which has since been extended by another two years), especially since they were not planning to upgrade again for a while.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google's Pixel phones have arguably the best software update policy, and now, that level of support can be extended to other devices, although it wasn't without its challenges.

"One of the biggest barriers was SoC support," Chau notes, highlighting that the transition to Tensor SoC helped bring that level of commitment to Pixel phones.

"One of the challenges, of course, is Linux as the underlying operating system. The long-term support period for different versions of Linux kernels was actually shortened. So, we had to work with the SoC vendors and our partners to make sure that we could actually upgrade the kernel." He notes that this has been very difficult in the past, which highlights the importance of this new collaboration with Qualcomm.

For now, the eight years of support is supported on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, which powers today's best Android phones. However, this will also extend to future 8-series chips as well as future 7-series chips, which are expected later this year.

What's more, Qualcomm notes that this support can lower costs for OEMs interested in adding extended software support for their phones. As someone who loves Motorola phones, I hope this means the company can will add better (and faster) support to its newer devices.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With Android 16 still in beta, Chau wasn't able to talk about what we can expect from the stable update later this year, but he did note that despite some of the rhetoric around extended update support, Google is focused on making each update better than the last and making things more efficient.

"We've promised seven years of updates on Pixel, and we worked with Qualcomm to get to eight years. I see a lot of sentiment, shall we say, like 'Who cares about eight years because it's going to make it worse' and all these other things. We're really working hard to make sure that that's not the case.

Every release, we want to make sure it is better than the last one, including performance, battery life, etc."

Chau recognizes that some features will require more power, which is par for the course when it comes to updates. We recently saw this in action with the Galaxy S25 series, which has features that require the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for AI processing, which aren't available on previous models. It's also just as common with Pixels due to more powerful chips being able to handle more power-hungry tasks.

Still, Chau says Google tries to offset this by finding gains elsewhere, which can sometimes mean a bump in performance when a new update rolls around, even if a feature or two are sacrificed due to a lack of power.

Ultimately, the question becomes, "How do we make the releases better so that we're not making your phone worse?"

Fortunately, with the new Android 16 release schedule and a promise to help OEMs update their phones longer (and hopefully faster), 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for Android updates.