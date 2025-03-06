Android 16 Beta 2.1 gives us a sneak peek at Live Updates

What you need to know

Android 16 Beta 2.1 is a subtle update that includes working Live Updates for Google Maps.

Users can track their navigation progress in the status bar, notification panel, and on the lock screen with Live Updates.

The feature isn't fully working as of yet, since Live Updates appear collapsed with the always-on display in use.

Google released the Android 16 Beta 2.1 update last week, and it was originally thought to be a minor patch. The update included fixes for a few annoying bugs, including one that forced Pixel phones to restart without warning. However, Android expert Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority has discovered that Android 16 Beta 2.1 adds support for Live Updates in Google Maps.

Live Updates are coming to Android 16, and they're like Live Activities on iPhones. These are time-sensitive notifications that can remain in various places on your Android phone to provide glanceable updates, like the status of your rideshare or the progress of your Google Maps journey. Google previewed Live Updates in a beta test demo last month, but Android 16 Beta 2.1 is the first time we've seen them working with a real app.

As noted by Rahman, Live Updates for Google Maps only works properly in a few locations in Android 16 Beta 2.1. Live Updates are intended to appear in multiple locations, including the notification panel, lock screen, always-on display, and status bar. Android Authority noticed Live Updates from Google Maps appearing in the status bar, lock screen, and notification panel, but support for always-on displays appears to be incomplete.

Per the report, Google Maps' Live Updates appeared in collapsed views on the always-on display in Android Beta 2.1. Meanwhile, Google's beta preview of Live Updates saw the feature working fully with an expanded view on the always-on display. It's possible that Google is still working on this functionality, or that it's limited to certain apps.

Due to size limitations, the Live Updates for Google Maps in the status bar are extremely limited. The tiny and green pill-shaped Live Update in the status bar for Google Maps merely showed the time until you've reached your destination. More information was available on the lock screen or notification panel.

Live Updates are expected to become available with Android 16 when it debuts later this year. It's possible we could see expanded functionality for Live Updates as the Android Beta Program continues.