Qualcomm and Google just announced a major update to Android updates

What you need to know

Qualcomm announced that it will be extending support to devices with its latest chipset for up to eight years.

Smartphones that feature the Snapdragon 8 and 7 series will be eligible to receive this support.

By collaborating with Google, this move is said to increase both device longevity and sustainability while making sure that these phones get the latest OS for eight years.

Qualcomm announced this week that it will be teaming up with Google to bring 8 years of updates to new and upcoming Android devices that have the new Snapdragon 8 series chipset or the Snapdragon 7 series chips coming later this year.

In a press release, the company stated that this will roll out to devices that are running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. This means phones like the OnePlus 13, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7 Pro, and the Asus ROG Phone 9 are all among the devices included to potentially receive up to eight consecutive years of Android software and security updates.

This essentially means that the company promises to provide not just Android system updates but also underlying "kernel" updates (the core of the software, seemingly making it cheaper for manufacturers to provide these yearly upgrades.

"Through this collaboration, OEMs can more seamlessly update the software and security on their devices, ensuring a more secure and long-lasting Android experience for our users," said Seang Chau, VP and GM of Android Platform.

Qualcomm is said to offer device manufacturers like the ones mentioned above the ability to bring Android software and security updates. Google has already done this since the Pixel 8 series, offering 7 years of updates with its newer Tensor chipsets, and Samsung offers the same software update promise with its latest phones, including the Galaxy S25 series. Now, it looks like Google is trying to bring that same level of support to other phones on the market.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

However, Qualcomm adds that the OEM decides whether or not a specific device will come with the extended updates. This means that it will be up to Samsung, OnePlus, or any other manufacturer to decide the level of support these phones will receive.

"We are raising the bar, providing more flexibility for our OEMs and ultimately enhancing user experiences," said Chris Patrick, Qualcomm senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This collab comes with a respite, as customers will potentially get to keep their devices for longer instead of upgrading to new phones every couple of years. This is particularly good for phones with the 7-series chips coming later this year, meaning cheaper devices could also receive extended support usually reserved for premium phones.

That said, it's a bummer that phones that older phones, the ones that don't have the latest chipsets, will not get any of these benefits, which means users may have to upgrade to recent-generation phones soon.

"Legacy platforms cannot take advantage of the extended support. Qualcomm Technologies will continue to work with OEMs on their software support needs for legacy platforms across our product lines," the presser added.