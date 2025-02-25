The Xiaomi 15 Ultra design is out, and the camera may blow your mind

What you need to know

Xiaomi has dropped teasers for the 15 Ultra ahead of its China launch on Feb 27, with a global release on Mar 2.

It features a dual-tone back with faux leather and glossy glass, plus a massive circular camera module.

It's expected to have a quad setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 200MP periscope (4.3x zoom), a 50MP telephoto (3x zoom), and a 14mm ultrawide.

Excitement is building as Xiaomi gears up to launch the 15 Ultra in its home market, following the footsteps of the 14 Ultra. Ahead of the big reveal, the company has dropped some teasers that give us a clear look at the phone’s design.

Xiaomi has officially shared 15 Ultra design images on Weibo, and they’re pretty much in line with earlier leaks (via GSMArena). The design is a clear shoutout to Leica’s camera style, with a back panel sporting a two-part design that rocks a pleather-like texture and a glossy finish. Topping it off is a huge circular camera module.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi / Weibo) (Image credit: Xiaomi / Weibo) (Image credit: Xiaomi / Weibo)

The dual-tone look is a clear nod to classic camera aesthetics. This version rocks a black-and-white combo, blending a faux leather finish with a sleek glass back. The Leica-inspired design makes perfect sense, given that the 15 Ultra’s powerful camera system comes straight from Xiaomi’s partnership with the camera brand.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also shared a set of photos on X, backing up the camera-inspired look we’ve seen in earlier leaks.

Love the classic camera-inspired design, hope you do too! #Xiaomi15Ultra pic.twitter.com/gLTfeYK8n1February 24, 2025

Even though Xiaomi and Leica have been teaming up for years to fine-tune camera tech, the 15 Ultra is the first time Xiaomi has really leaned into Leica’s design style. The phone's bottom two-thirds are wrapped in a textured black finish, while the top third shines like polished metal or silvered glass.

Xiaomi also revealed the camera specs for the 15 Ultra on its website and Weibo. The flagship packs a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP one-inch main sensor, a 200MP periscope lens with 100mm focal length, a 50MP telephoto lens with 70mm focal length, and a 14mm ultrawide lens.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.73-inch QHD+ OLED display, and a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging speeds. It’s set to launch in China on February 27, with a global release following on March 2.