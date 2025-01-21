Xiaomi's 15 Ultra is seemingly set for a global debut next month

What you need to know

Xiaomi's president of mobile phone department, Lu Weibing, reportedly answered user questions and highlighted the long-awaited 15 Ultra.

Weibing stated in a video that the device will see a "simultaneous" launch in China and overseas markets after the Chinese New Year.

A recent rumor from December claimed the device was "postponed" and a certification listing showed it could feature 90W fast charging and more.

A Xiaomi executive has reportedly given consumers an idea of when they can expect its next Ultra flagship phone in China and overseas.

According to ITHome, Lu Weibing, president of Xiaomi's mobile phone department, stated in a video that the 15 Ultra is preparing to debut sometime next month (via Gizmochina). Specifically, as Weibing answered burning user questions, he confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will see a "simultaneous" release in China and globally following the Chinese New Year, otherwise known as the Spring Festival.

This leads speculation to believe that the phone will hit the market no later than February; however, Weibing did not explicitly say so.

Additional information (likely specs and a proper date) will reportedly be revealed by Xiaomi after the New Year.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

We've been hearing talks about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for a couple of months and more so after it was supposedly hit with a striking delay. Rumors from the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, claimed the OEM "postponed" its original planned release of the 15 Ultra. Strangely, rumors couldn't figure out the specific reason behind the alleged delay. Nonetheless, that's what were met with.

A subsequent post claimed to have spotted the device running through a certification listing with 90W fast charging, a battery between ~5,400mAh to ~5,800mAh, and satellite texting capabilities.

What made this delay so unfortunate is that the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro debuted in October, but haven't made arrived globally yet. It seems as though the initial pair were awaiting the Ultra model. This rumored delay seemingly affected it as, aside from an FCC appearance, the devices have gone silent.

Furthermore, a February launch for all three devices seems plausible as Xiaomi did something similar last year. The company dropped its Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Ultra globally on February 25. With the company's mobile phone department president claiming an arrival after the Chinese New Year, perhaps history will repeat itself.