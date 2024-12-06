Tipster claims we won't see the Xiaomi 15 Ultra anytime soon

What you need to know

Rumors from Weibo claim Xiaomi has "postponed" the launch of its planned 15 Ultra.

The tipster doesn't suggest a reason why; however, the post notes a recent listing that shows it will feature 90W fast charging and satellite call/text capabilities.

The Xiaomi 15 was spotted at the FCC recently, signaling its upcoming global launch, but the alleged Ultra delay could effect it.

There's an Ultra-level device set to grace Xiaomi's latest series; however, a new rumor claims it's a bit further away than previously anticipated.

According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS), Xiaomi has supposedly "postponed" the launch of the 15 Ultra (via Android Headlines). Despite the curiosity about this (alleged) delay, the tipster did not suggest when consumers could see the device launching.

In a subsequent post, DCS spotted a website certification listing for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The listing shows the phone will debut with 90W fast charging, which is likely the strength of its wired method. The publication adds that the device may arrive with a battery within the ~5,400mAh to ~5,800mAh range and with the potential for 50W wireless charging. The listing DCS discovered included connectivity support, which leans on satellite capabilities.

The listing shows the phone will support satellite communications via calls and texts.

The certification didn't point to any sort of launch, meaning we'll have to play things by ear as 2025 rolls in.

Xiaomi's 15 and 15 Pro debuted in China late in October with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. The devices feature a flat design with rounded corners for an easy handheld experience. The Pro delivers a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display and a large 6,100mAh battery. This phone also borrows the same camera from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra: a Sony IMX858 telephoto lens with 5x zoom.

Speaking of the 14 Ultra, the current 15 Ultra battery rumors claim that a ~400mAh or ~800mAh upgrade is in the cards for its previous 5,000mAh.

In other news, discussions have been heating up about the Xiaomi 15 series ever since it was spotted at the FCC. The listing showcased Xiaomi's intent to provide the global phone with HyperOS 2.0 and two RAM/storage configs: 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. It seems likely that the base 15 will debut without the 15 Pro, which would stick to Xiaomi's previous behavior.

Moreover, the publication wonders if the rumored delay of the 15 Ultra will effect the base model's global appearance. If so, speculation states we could see the phones in February, but there's nothing set just yet. However, a February launch isn't that crazy as Xiaomi did just that earlier this year.