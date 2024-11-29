Xiaomi 15 preps for global debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite after FCC visit

What you need to know

Xiaomi was spotted pushing its required 2024 flagship phone documents through the FCC for certification.

The files detail the Xiaomi 15 with HyperOS 2.0, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB RAM/storage configurations.

Xiaomi's SVP and president highlighted the benefits of the Snapdragon 8 Elite on the 15 series during its keynote in October with Qualcomm.

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to take its recent flagship phones global after a few certification appearances.

The Xiaomi 15 was spotted moving through the U.S. FCC certification database by 91Mobiles (via Android Headlines). The listing states the device in question features model number 24129PN74G in preparation for a U.S. launch. Moreover, the Chinese OEM provided a few "remarks" about the upcoming device.

According to Xiaomi's file, the company submitted two EUT (end-user testing) devices to the FCC with varying RAM/storage configurations. There is one config with 12/256GB and another with 12/512GB. Elsewhere, the listing details the existence of HyperOS 2.0 installed on the device.

The post adds that the Xiaomi 15 in the U.S. will likely support several Bluetooth connectivity types, NFC, wireless power transfer, and GNSS. Its Wi-Fi bands will support 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 5GHz, per the database.

On the other hand, Android Headlines highlights the appearance of the Xiaomi 15 in the BIS, which handles devices moving through India. The model number is seemingly the name; however, Xiaomi most notably dropped the "G" (global) for an "I" for the respective country.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

You may remember that the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro launched at the end of October. The devices hit the Chinese market as the first commercial phones to sport Qualcomm's suped-up Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Curiously, the launch details left out a crucial aspect: the potential for a global launch. We were left in the dark despite Xiaomi's appearance during Qualcomm's Summit a few weeks before the phone's launch.

During the keynote, the SVP and president of Xiaomi, Adam Zeng discussed what folks could expect from the company moving forward. Among them was the Xiaomi 15 series, which Zeng said would be "the first" phones to sport the 8 Elite "globally." Now, while that didn't exactly happen — we got the Nubia Z70 Ultra first — Zeng detailed the chip's performance with its HyperCore technology.

The Xiaomi 15 series reportedly benefits from a 29.7% drop in power consumption and even cooler peak temperatures.

A launch date is still unknown, but the Xiaomi 15 could debut sometime in early 2025 without China's Pro model. The assumption comes from the FCC's listed RAM/storage configs, which are notably lower than the Pro's 16GB+1TB setup. That's what rumors say, so we'll have to see what happens officially in the future.