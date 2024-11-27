Nubia's Z70 Ultra global launch gives the US its first Snapdragon 8 Elite phone

What you need to know

Nubia launched its Z70 Ultra model today (Nov 27), which is the first device in the U.S. with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The phone delivers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a UDC (under-display camera) for immersion.

Nubia's latest phone is also the first in the U.S. to feature Android 15 out of the box.

The Z70 Ultra is available for pre-orders, starting at $729.

Nubia's next major flagship is here, bringing with it the fanciest goodies Android smartphones have to offer in 2024.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra launched early today (Nov 27) and the touts this device as the first Snapdragon 8 Elite phone to arrive in the U.S. alongside China. The company states Qualcomm's latest flagship chip empowers the Z70 Ultra with "unmatched speed and efficiency." The new chip shies away from the efficiency cores of old for six 3.53GHz Oryon cores, instead.

This is paired with an Adreno GPU that provides a 40% increase in graphical performance over last year's Gen 3. The launch highlights the chip's 45% increase in CPU capabilities, which flows into other aspects of the device seamlessly.

Nubia states the Z70 Ultra features an immersive 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, the Ultra model contains a UDC (under display camera), meaning the entire display is clean as there's no punch-hole cutout for the lens. The OEM says this should provide an "uninterrupted, immersive view" for consumers.

The Z70 Ultra features a rather unique rear camera array. Instead of being clustered together, the device's primary lens is large (and circular), but alone in the top left corner. Nubia states this enters as a 50MP camera under the Sony IMX 9 series at a 35mm focal length with an adjustable physical aperture.

Beneath this is a visor that houses the 64MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

(Image credit: Nubia)

Nubia teased some AI software within the Z70 Ultra, courtesy of its Nebula AIOS. Consumers can utilize Voice Assistant via the "OK Google" command, AI Gallery Search, AI Translate, a Bokeh effect for photos, and more. Of course, under the hood, users can expect Google's Android 15 software out of the box, making the first phone in the U.S. to do so.

Keeping you going is a 6,150mAh silicone carbon battery. Nubia states the phone pairs this with 80W fast charging, so you can get back to what you were doing without much delay.

The device supports NFC for digital payments. Moreover, consumers will find the device available in the following RAM/storage configurations: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 24/1TB.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra is available today (Nov 27) for pre-orders. Consumers can purchase the device in black, yellow, or Starry, inspired by the renowned Dutch painter, Van Gogh. The device starts at $729 in the U.S. Additionally, Nubia states the phone will begin shipping on December 5 (in one week).