HONOR unveils commitment to 7 years of OS & Security updates for the Magic Series

What you need to know

Honor announced that it has committed to bringing seven years of Android OS and security updates to its Magic series.

The press release shows Honor is looking to take “responsibility” as it looks to bring “confidence” to the lifespan of its devices for consumers.

The company is also prepared to rope its upcoming major AI software into this seven year commitment for users.

HONOR is making a decisive announcement today (Mar 2) about its newfound commitment toward device sustainability.

In a press release, HONOR announced that it has committed to bringing seven years of major Android OS updates and security updates to its Magic series. The company explains it made this move for the sake of device sustainability and “responsibility.” According to HONOR, providing seven years of updates is, in its eyes, a “pioneering step” toward reducing e-waste and supporting a more “circular economy.”

HONOR says that while seven years is a few years higher than the industry’s typically offered three to five years of support, it also aligns with the EU’s regulations. The region’s Circular Economy and Ecodesign regulations are what it’s referencing, with the latter focused on reducing climate change and pollution as a result of discarded tech products.

Of course, extending update support to seven years for Android upgrades and security fixes benefits the consumer. HONOR states it hopes this move will instill “confidence” in its consumers that their Magic series devices will “remain up-to-date, secure, and feature-rich” throughout its lifespan.

Having an assortment of features not only references pieces of software like MagicOS 9.0 (Android 15), but also the AI tools HONOR has in store.

Honor is prepared for the “Age of AI” and it plans to ensure its products can walk that journey, too. The post states its seven year commitment to the Magic series regarding updates concerns its AI software, as well. “For years to come,” Honor says its Magic series phones will enjoy “cutting-edge” AI features and “innovative” functions.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

There is a lot more that Honor has in store during MWC 2025 in Barcelona. As a teaser, the company states consumers should look forward to its complete Honor ALPHA PLAN, which is a new “strategic vision” regarding its software and how it can work to improve your life.

Honor states it’s pleased to join the top three global brands globally in delivering seven years of Android and security updates to its users. The company is likely referring to Samsung and Google, which have both committed to such a lifespan extension for its phones.

While we await the rest of Honor’s announcements, the company briefly teased what its Alpha Plan could be earlier this week. Honor alluded to boosting its AI software with cross-platform integration, meaning it has Apple’s iOS devices in its sights for better compatibility with its own products. The rest of its Alpa Plan seems to concern creating an open, collaborative AI ecosystem through “global partnerships.”

These partnerships could involve Google’s Gemini model. It’s worth noting that the Magic 7 Pro already incorporates the DeepSeek LLM into its YOYO assistant. We’ll just have to wait and see what MWC 2025 holds for Honor officially when it kicks off on March 3.