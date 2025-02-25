Honor teases new iOS cross-device features coming soon

What you need to know

Honor teased its AI upgrades ahead of the big Alpha Plan reveal at MWC 2025.

The plan focuses on better cross-platform integration, making iOS devices work more smoothly within Honor’s ecosystem.

More details will be unveiled during Honor’s MWC 2025 keynote in Barcelona.

With MWC 2025 around the corner, Honor has given us an early look at its AI-powered upgrades before the full Alpha Plan reveal.

After introducing the Alpha Plan last week, Honor is now sharing more details about its vision. The company sees its AI-driven strategy as a game-changer for cross-platform compatibility, aiming to make iOS devices work more seamlessly within its ecosystem.

This technology beefs up Honor’s push for an open, intelligent, and seamlessly connected AI-driven future.

That’s pretty much all Honor has shared for now. Unfortunately, the company is keeping the juicy details about the new cross-device feature under wraps.

Honor’s earlier hints suggest the Alpha Plan revolves around building an open, collaborative AI ecosystem through global partnerships. This could mean potential integrations with major large language models like Gemini.

While Honor has already brought Gemini into its Magic 7 Pro, its use of the DeepSeek LLM in the YOYO assistant shows a broader, multi-layered AI strategy. This makes the future of the Alpha Plan pretty flexible and open-ended.

Honor has set March 2 for the big reveal, with the press event kicking off at 16:30 CET, 15:30 BST, 10:30 EST, and 07:30 PST.