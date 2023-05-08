Android's Nearby Share for Windows PCs is spreading to more countries

What you need to know

Google's Nearby Share for Windows PCs is now rolling out to more countries.

The tool was initially launched exclusively in the United States.

However, the app is not available in certain countries, including Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

Android finally caught up to Apple in allowing users to transfer files between their smartphones and computers with the launch of Nearby Share for Windows PCs in beta last month, but it was initially limited to a few countries, such as the United States. That changes now with the app's release in more countries.

Google quietly disclosed in a product documentation help page (opens in new tab) that Nearby Share Beta for Windows PCs is available in the "US and most countries globally." The tool can be accessed if you're using a PC running Windows 10 and up or a smartphone running Android 6 and later. As before, ARM-based machines remain incompatible with the app.

As 9to5Google (opens in new tab) notes, Android's AirDrop rival on PCs is now making its way to users in parts of Europe and other countries overseas. The documentation page, on the other hand, makes it clear that the tool is not supported in certain territories, including Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

The app's global release is a significant step forward in Google's effort to make Nearby Share as widely available as possible. However, there is no set date for when it will be available in all territories where Android is available.

Nearby Share is a great way to share files between your Android device and your Windows PC since it does not require any cables or other hardware. It combines Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to link your devices, assuming you've granted the necessary permissions on your Android device and put your PC in discoverable mode. This makes your file transfer more secure than using third-party file-sharing services that may require you to upload files to the cloud. Here's a detailed guide on how to use Nearby Share on your Android phone.

Prior to its Windows launch, Nearby Share was limited only to connecting phones and Chromebooks. If you live in a country where the app is live, you can head over to this page (opens in new tab) and download the Nearby Share Beta app.