Google rolls out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 for Pixel devices

What you need to know

Google dropped another beta for its Android 14 QPR2 release in preparation for the March update.

The devices include Pixel 5a and above, as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

The latest release primarily fixes app-related issues on Pixel phones.

Google recently dropped Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 last week, bringing minor improvements and bug fixes. Now, the search giant has released yet another beta on Tuesday with a couple of other bug fixes.

The Android 14 QPR2 beta 1.1 is now available for users on the Android Beta for Pixel program on devices including the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel 5a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro devices have the version AP11.231020.016; the rest come with the AP11.231020.016.A1 version. The update also carries the November 2023 security patch similar to the earlier released Android 14 QPR2 beta 1.

Per the changelog shared in the release notes, the latest Beta 1.1 includes the following fixes:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed and then prevented those apps from being installed again. In other cases, affected apps couldn't be installed on a device even if they hadn't been installed previously.

Fixed other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.

Beta users on aforementioned Pixel users will have to bear in mind that other known issues from the previous beta release are still ongoing in the new Beta 1.1 release. The eligible devices from the beta program are likely to get the over-the-air (OTA) update of Beta 1.1 from Google this week and can manually check the OTA update by heading to their Pixel's Settings > System > System update.

The previous Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 release included fixing the package manager, which occasionally crashed while installing some apps. Another fix was for an issue that prevented users from submitting feedback on the Android Beta Feedback App. The previous release also fixed the 5G connectivity issues.

Ahead of the stable QPR1 release, which is likely set for December, QPR2 Beta preps Google's next major quarterly update, which will probably arrive in March.