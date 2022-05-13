Android 13 Beta 2 adds some charming new emoji mashups to Emoji Kitchen

What you need to know

Emoji Kitchen added four new emoji to Android 13 beta 2, which launched on Wednesday.

It added Paw Prints, Cherry, Watermelon, and Rock.

Emoji Kitchen is available through Gboard for Android and has over 400 emoji, plus the option to combine multiple emoji.

Gboard users who are die-hard pet owners or Dwayne Johnson fans may want to take the plunge and download the latest Android 13 beta, because it's the only way Android users can access the four new emojis added to Emoji Kitchen.

Beta 2 users can now access Paw Prints, Cherry, Watermelon, and Rock. While that's only four individual emoji, but you can mash them together with the other 400+ emoji available for thousands of new possible combinations.

Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen has expanded in the latest Android beta, introducing support for the 🐾 Paw Prints, 🍒 Cherries, 🍉 Watermelon, and 🪨 Rock.See all the emojis supported by the Emoji Keyboard here 🔗👇https://t.co/wDm0U3R2YL pic.twitter.com/92qTOENsepMay 11, 2022 See more

Android 13 Beta 2 launched on Wednesday after Google I/O 2022, bringing with it some major changes to theming, privacy, and tablet app optimization — along with the new emoji.

Material You icon theming, previously restricted to Google apps, now applies to third-party apps that opt in too, and your Material You theme will appear inside more apps as well. The privacy and security hub added color-coding too to make it clearer what issues need your attention. And the beta expands on Android 12L tools for tablets to make them even more useful on large screens and foldables for Android 13.

If you want to try these new features (and emoji) for yourselves, we have a guide on how to install the Android 13 beta. Unfortunately, you'll need to have an eligible phone to access the beta, or else you'll need to wait.

The Android 12 beta brought with it thousands of new emoji designs when it launched last July. By comparison, Android 13 hasn't done much with them yet, but that could change. The latest Unicode release of new emoji, Emoji 14.0, added plenty of new, cute icons that haven't yet made it to Emoji Kitchen. We can only hope the rest make their way to Android soon.