Apex Legends Mobile is an upcoming mobile version of Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment's hugely successful free-to-play shooter, Apex Legends. The game is still a ways off, but pre-registration is open, and we have a good idea of what to expect, including some of the characters that'll be available in Apex Legends Mobile. If handled well, it could end up being one of the best Android games available.

We don't technically have an exact list of the characters available. With that in mind, EA states that some of the original cast from when Apex Legends first launched will be in Apex Legends Mobile. There's also a handful of characters featured in the promotional materials, so it seems extremely likely those featured Legends will be in at launch.

It's also important to note that these characters may play a bit differently than in the console and PC versions of Apex Legends. Their abilities might be balanced a bit differently, or they could have different ones entirely. We'll keep you posted with all the latest information available.

Bangalore

Apex Legends Art BangaloreSource: Electronic Arts

Bangalore, the "Professional Soldier," the real name of Anita Williams, is an IMC combat expert born into a military family.

  • Tactical Ability: Smoke Grenade

Bangalore fires a smoke grenade, creating a wall of smoke that can limit the field of view.

  • Passive Ability: Double Time

If fired at while she's sprinting, Bangalore moves faster.

  • Ultimate Ability: Rolling Thunder

Bangalore calls in an airstrike that moves over a period of time.

Bloodhound

Apex Legends Art BloodhoundSource: Electronic Arts

Bloodhound, the mysterious "Technological Tracker," was born in the Frontier and raised by their uncle Artur. Bloodhound embraces technology while also following an old religion.

  • Tactical Ability: Eye of the Allfather

Bloodhound can briefly see enemies or traps, even through walls.

  • Passive Ability: Tracker

Bloodhound can see enemy footprints.

  • Ultimate Ability: Beast of the Hunt

Bloodhound can move faster, quickly spotting highlighted enemies.

Caustic

Apex Legends Art CausticSource: Electronic Arts

Caustic, real name Alexander Nox, the "Toxic Trapper," used to be employed as a scientist at Humbert Labs. Alexander left, seeking to use his experimental gasses against human subjects.

  • Tactical Ability: Nox Gas Trap

Caustic drops canisters of Nox gas that explode.

  • Passive Ability: Nox Vision

Caustic can see enemies through his Nox gas.

  • Ultimate Ability: Nox Gas Grenade.

Caustic covers a huge area in Nox gas.

Gibraltar

Apex Legends Art GibraltarSource: Electronic Arts

Makao Gibraltar, the "Shielded Fortress," is committed to helping people, working with skilled search and rescue operations.

  • Tactical Ability: Dome of Protection

Gibraltar puts down an energy shield, completely protecting a small area.

  • Passive Ability: Gun Shield

When Gibraltar aims down his sights, he's protected by a shield.

  • Ultimate Ability: Defensive Bombardment

Gibraltar calls down a heavy airstrike on an area.

Lifeline

Apex Legends Art LifelineSource: Electronic Arts

Ajay Che, the "Combat Medic" known as Lifeline, abandoned her wealthy family to aid those less fortunate than her.

  • Tactical Ability: D.O.C. Heal Drone

Lifeline's drone comes in to heal allies.

  • Passive Ability:

Lifeline can use her drone to revive allies.

  • Ultimate Ability: Care Package

Lifeline calls in a drop pod of good equipment.

Mirage

Apex Legends Art MirageSource: Electronic Arts

Elliott Witt, a "Holographic Trickster." was raised by a mother who loved engineering. Working with her, he developed Holo-Pilot illusions which he has since mastered.

  • Tactical Ability: Psyche Out

Mirage sends out a holographic copy of himself as a distraction.

  • Passive Ability: Now You See Me ...

Mirage cloaks whenever he revives allies or uses a Respawn Beacon.

  • Ultimate Ability: Life of the party

Mirage sends out a whole team of holographic copies.

Pathfinder

Apex Legends Art PathfinderSource: Electronic Arts

Pathfinder, the "Forward Scout," is quite a special MRVN bot. He doesn't know who built him or why, but he's trying to find out.

  • Tactical Ability: Grappling Hook

Pathfinder uses a grappling hook to grapple to a point.

  • Passive Ability: Insider Knowledge

When Pathfinder scans a Survey Beacon, he'll learn where the circle is headed.

  • Ultimate Ability: Zipline Gun

Pathfinder puts down a zipline everyone can use.

Wraith

Apex Legends Art WraithSource: Electronic Arts

Renee Blasey, the "Interdimensional Skirmisher," is an IMC test subject who lost her memory. The experiments granted her the ability to tear through time and space.

  • Tactical Ability: Into the Void

Wraith moves through spacetime, avoiding damage.

  • Passive Ability: Voices from the Void

A voice tells Wraith whenever she's in danger.

  • Ultimate Ability: Dimensional Rift

Wraith opens two portals for teammates to use, which stay active for 60 seconds.

