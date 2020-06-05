The Anker Soundcore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for $47.99 when you use the code 93XPK64 while at Newegg. The speaker is part of Newegg's daily collection of deals called Shell Shockers and is set to expire at the end of the day. The code takes $42 off the price, so it's going for $90 without that.

Amazon is the only other reliable retailer selling this speaker, and you can get it for a similar price there. There's an on-page coupon that brings it down to $54.99 total from the regular $90 price. Newegg's deal is still better of course.

Sing it Anker Soundcore Pro+ 25W Bluetooth Speaker The 25W speaker delivers powerful sound with professionally-tuned drivers. Uses Anker's BassUp tech to get your chest thumping on those low frequencies. Lasts up to 18 hours with a USB port for quick recharging. IPx4 rated. 18-month warranty. $47.99 $90.00 $42 off See at Newegg With coupon: 93XPK64

For its size, the Soundcore Pro+ generates some booming audio with 25W power. It has four professionally-tuned drivers and a digital signal processor that ensures flawless audio at every layer. Because of that you can expect to fill up a room or use this speaker at your next party for sure. It even has Anker's exclusive BassUp technology, which you can choose to have on or off. It adds a layer of depth to the soundscape, bumping those low frequencies to really step up the bass when you want to.

The battery lasts for up to 18 hours, which gives you plenty of play time. Jam to music all day long. Of course the battery is rechargeable, and it has a simple USB port built into it, too, for recharging. Get back up and running in no time.

The IPx4 rating means you won't have to worry about this speaker getting wet. It has protection against rain, spills, and splashes. So whether you're caught outside in a storm or just lounging by the pool, the speaker will carry on. You can't stop the music.

Anker provides great customer support and an 18-month warranty.