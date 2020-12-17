Wireless headphones are useful for more than just listening to your favorite songs. Maybe it's just me, but I've always despised holding my phone to my ear to have a conversation. Now, thanks to true wireless headphones like the Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds, you can take calls and talk to your friends hands-free without paying a ton of money in the process. These earbuds regularly sell for $49.99, though right now they're down to only $39.99 right now via Newegg with coupon code MKTCPJU.

The Soundcore Life P2 true wireless headphones are a perfect pick if you're someone who's worried about call quality when it comes to Bluetooth headphones, as Anker has integrated two microphones into each earbud to help your voice be clearly heard on the other end of the call. They even feature beamforming noise reduction and cVc 8.0 noise-cancelling technology to help enhance your voice and reduce the amount of background noise on your end.

With Anker's BassUp technology, these headphones analyze low frequencies in real time to enhance and intensify the music, while aptX audio allows the headphones to stream CD-like audio quality with lossless transmission. In other words, you won't be missing anything sound-wise by ditching the wires and going wireless. The only new concern you'll have to consider is their battery life, though these headphones can last for much longer than many other true wireless options.

Where the AirPods have a five-hour battery life, the Soundcore Life P2 headphones can last for seven hours at a time. Using the included charging case, you'll be able to power them up and listen for up to 40 hours before it would need to be charged again. While it's annoying to have to start charging your headphones if you're accustomed to using wired headphones, you'll be able to power them up for an hour of playtime by just popping them into the charging case for 10 minutes.

These headphones are even IPX7-rated and feature a fully waterproof casing so you can keep listening to music or having a conversation while you're walking through a rainstorm. They automatically connect to the last paired device so you can start listening as soon as they're removed from the charging case.