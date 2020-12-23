A new Oculus Quest 2 charging dock from leading charging accessory maker Anker is available to purchase now and will be released on January 22.

The device charges both the VR headset and its Touch Controllers in two and a half hours via magnetic USB-C connectors. While the controllers don't come with reusable batteries, the Anker kit features 1800mAH rechargeable batteries you can swap in. Those batteries can be recharged up to 500 times. The swap will save you time and hassle from replacing batteries and cut down on waste.

LED lights will let you know if your devices are charging or ready to go. The dock features overcharge protection and will automatically turn off when the Quest 2 is fully charged. The officially licensed dock also snuggly fits the headset and controls so that they won't move around but also will be easy to remove.

The package comes with a USB-C wall charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable, two battery covers, and an 18-month warranty. While it's not available yet, if you're looking to improve your VR experience now you can check our guide to the best Oculus Quest 2 deals for December 2020. We've also put together a list of every game confirmed for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 so you can take advantage of that fast charging and get back to playing.