What you need to know
- Anker is one of the biggest sellers of charging technology.
- The brand has launched a new charging dock for Oculus Quest 2.
- The device will be shipping in January.
A new Oculus Quest 2 charging dock from leading charging accessory maker Anker is available to purchase now and will be released on January 22.
The device charges both the VR headset and its Touch Controllers in two and a half hours via magnetic USB-C connectors. While the controllers don't come with reusable batteries, the Anker kit features 1800mAH rechargeable batteries you can swap in. Those batteries can be recharged up to 500 times. The swap will save you time and hassle from replacing batteries and cut down on waste.
LED lights will let you know if your devices are charging or ready to go. The dock features overcharge protection and will automatically turn off when the Quest 2 is fully charged. The officially licensed dock also snuggly fits the headset and controls so that they won't move around but also will be easy to remove.
The package comes with a USB-C wall charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable, two battery covers, and an 18-month warranty. While it's not available yet, if you're looking to improve your VR experience now you can check our guide to the best Oculus Quest 2 deals for December 2020. We've also put together a list of every game confirmed for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 so you can take advantage of that fast charging and get back to playing.
Take control
Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2
Power up fast
The new Anker charging dock will power up your Oculus Quest 2 and Touch controllers in two and a half hours and comes with replacement batteries for the controllers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you think the Pixel 5 is worth $350 more than the Pixel 4a?
The Pixel 5 is a stellar Android phone, but considering you can get the Pixel 4a for half the price, is it really worth the extra cash? Here's what our AC forum members think.
The best of Android Central 2020, according to the staff
This year has been a wild ride, but the silver lining is that we've gotten to write about more incredible tech than ever. To close out the year, we wanted to highlight some of the content we've written that we're most proud of here at Android Central.
2020 was the year 60 FPS gaming finally got to shine on consoles
With new consoles, performance modes providing at 60 FPS are here to stay. Players on consoles have finally got proper options and games can't shy away from this moving forward.
Keep your Quest safe with these great storage cases
The last thing you want is for your Quest lenses to get scratched in transit. These storage cases will keep everything protected, inside and outside, for either the original Quest or the new Quest 2.