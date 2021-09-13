One Ui 4 Android 12 Mockup With Fold FlipSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Starting September 14, Galaxy S21 owners in the U.S. can sign up for the Android 12 with One UI 4 beta through the Samsung Members app on their devices.
  • One UI 4 is Samsung's next big update, based on Android 12, and brings a slew of new theme options for ultimate phone customization.
  • Samsung has also upgraded and redesigned several home screen widgets, emojis, and more.

The excitement has been building for One UI 4 as Google has been building out Android 12, and the wait is finally at an end for U.S.-based Galaxy S21 owners willing to test out Samsung's latest software. Android 12 represents the biggest visual change Android has seen in some time — maybe even ever — and is heavily based on the look and feel Samsung developed for One UI several years ago, albeit with a significantly more colorful palette.

If you're in the U.S. and own a Galaxy S21, you should be able to sign up for the beta in the Samsung Members app starting the morning of September 14.

Samsung One Ui 4 Beta Screenshot Samsung One Ui 4 Beta Screenshot Samsung One Ui 4 Beta Screenshot Samsung One Ui 4 Beta Screenshot

Source: Samsung

One UI 4 is Samsung's next big software update that's based on Android 12 and includes new and improved ways to customize your phone, as well as enhanced privacy capabilities that are being debuted in Android 12. Samsung is building upon Google's new privacy options by allowing users to see the past seven days' worth of permissions history, while stock Android 12 only allows 24 hours. Samsung says its new theme engine allows users to customize their home screen, icons, notifications, and wallpapers more than ever before.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Additionally, many home screen widgets have been redesigned and feature a fresh new look along with what Samsung calls "deep customization." Emojis have also seen some love in this release, and Samsung says they're easier than ever to access in one place.

Just a few days ago, a Samsung community manager confirmed that the beta had been delayed, but it looks like that delay may have only been for some countries. If you've downloaded the One UI 4 beta and have tried it out, let us know what you think in the comments below!

Get it now

Samsung Galaxy S21 Render Phantom Violet Back Official

Samsung Galaxy S21

Flagship specs without the flagship price

Samsung's Galaxy S21 is one of the best phones the company has ever made, is selling for a great price, and gets Android 12 first. Don't miss out any longer, get one now!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Android 12's official launch is approaching fast. Here's everything we know
Android 2021

Android 12's official launch is approaching fast. Here's everything we know

The fifth and final Android 12 beta has officially arrived, meaning Android devs will prioritize bug fixes before launching the final version. We've tested the OS for months and know what to expect from the new version, when it'll arrive to which phones, and everything else you need to know about Android 12.