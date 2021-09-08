Google is rolling out Android 12 Beta 5, which is the last beta release before the full version is launched.

Android 12 reached "Platform Stability" with Beta 4, so all system behaviors and APIs are already final and ready for developers to complete final app compatibility tests. That means making sure apps work with new Android 12 features like the Privacy Dashboard, new privacy toggles and indicators, the new app splash screen, and more.

While the final beta release means there shouldn't be anything particularly new coming out of Beta 5, it does mean that many of the bugs found in Beta 4 should hopefully be ironed out by now.

One notable addition to Android 12 Beta 5 is that owners of the new Google Pixel 5a are now eligible for the beta program, meaning they can test Google's upcoming OS update on the company's latest smartphone.

The Pixel 5a joins some of the best Android phones from devices manufacturers like Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, and Vivo in participating in the Android 12 beta program, not to mention Google's other Pixel smartphones.

As this is the last beta, Android 12 is expected to see a full launch later this month. The company is mum on an exact date but teases that it will launch "in the weeks ahead." With that, we should hopefully expect the new Google Pixel 6 to be announced shortly after, but we'll likely learn more about that at or around the Android 12 launch.