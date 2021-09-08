What you need to know
- Google rolls out the final beta release of Android 12.
- Developers are encouraged to complete final app compatibility tests before the full Android 12 launch "in the weeks ahead."
- The new Google Pixel 5a is eligible for Android 12 Beta 5.
Google is rolling out Android 12 Beta 5, which is the last beta release before the full version is launched.
Android 12 reached "Platform Stability" with Beta 4, so all system behaviors and APIs are already final and ready for developers to complete final app compatibility tests. That means making sure apps work with new Android 12 features like the Privacy Dashboard, new privacy toggles and indicators, the new app splash screen, and more.
While the final beta release means there shouldn't be anything particularly new coming out of Beta 5, it does mean that many of the bugs found in Beta 4 should hopefully be ironed out by now.
One notable addition to Android 12 Beta 5 is that owners of the new Google Pixel 5a are now eligible for the beta program, meaning they can test Google's upcoming OS update on the company's latest smartphone.
The Pixel 5a joins some of the best Android phones from devices manufacturers like Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, and Vivo in participating in the Android 12 beta program, not to mention Google's other Pixel smartphones.
As this is the last beta, Android 12 is expected to see a full launch later this month. The company is mum on an exact date but teases that it will launch "in the weeks ahead." With that, we should hopefully expect the new Google Pixel 6 to be announced shortly after, but we'll likely learn more about that at or around the Android 12 launch.
If you're already on the Android 12 beta, the latest version will be available via an over-the-air update. For anyone wanting to jump onto the beta with an eligible device like the Pixel 5a, we can guide you through how to install the Android 12 beta.
Try Android 12 today
Google Pixel 5a
Energizer Pixel
The Google Pixel 5a is an affordable smartphone with amazing battery life that doesn't seem to quit. It comes with a pair of great cameras, 5G connectivity, and will be among the first to get Google's newest software updates, including Android 12.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PS5 review: Untapped potential, with a revolutionary controller
Sony's PS5 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, as it should be. With a blazing-fast SSD, a great launch lineup of games, and a sleek UI, it's clear the future is here.
Seagate's FireCuda 530 SSD is perfect for your PS5
With the PS5 finally supporting internal SSDs, now's the time to buy one. Sony has a list of requirements that these SSDs need to meet, and the FireCuda 530 with heatsink hits them all.
Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 BIA sensor
If you're wondering how the new BIA sensor works on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we can help.
Keep your Pixel 5a in tip-top shape with the best screen protectors
If you're in the need of a screen protector for your Pixel 5a, then you're in luck. We've rounded up some of our favorites, so that you can keep the display of your phone looking as great as it did coming from the factory.