Android 11 media controlsSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Android 11 will show you a list of Chromecast and Google Home devices in the sound output picker in the near future.
  • Apps will require a new version of MediaRouter to support the functionality.
  • Currently, the sound output picker only lists your phone speaker and Bluetooth devices.

One of Android 11's biggest highlights is the revamped media player, which now sits in the quick settings menu and provides easy access to all your media playback controls. It also included a nifty button to help users choose the sound output. While it currently supports only Bluetooth devices, it could show you a list of your Chromecast and Google Home devices as well in the near future.

As spotted by Ars Technica's Ron Amadeo, the latest beta version of the MediaRouter Jetpack library adds a new feature to "support seamless media transfer that enables media transfer via System UI." The documentation on the Android Developers website suggests Chromecast and Google Home devices will start showing up in the sound output picker soon after the updated MediaRouter library exists beta. However, before the new functionality becomes accessible, developers will have to update their apps to start using the new MediaRouter library.

As pointed by the folks at Android Police, the reason why developers will be required to update apps with Cast support for the system feature to start showing up is that not all apps support Chromecast. This makes it important for individual apps to specify all the different streaming options that they support.

When will my phone get Android 11?

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.