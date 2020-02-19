What you need to know Google released the first Developer Preview for Android 11 earlier today.

It's also detailed its plans for testing Android 11 going forward.

The first preview will be followed by two more. Then, Google will have three betas before a final release in Q3 2020.

Google sped things up a bit this year by releasing the first Developer Preview for Android 11 a month before its usual release schedule. And it plans to use that extra time well, with plans for a whole bunch of tests before the official release sometime in Q3 2020 The Mountain View giant plans to roll out a new pre-release version of Android 11 every month from now till July. Following the initial preview release, there will be two more Developer Previews. After that, starting in May, there will be three betas. The difference between Developer Previews and Betas — a distinction that Google did not make last year — will have to do with more than just the stability of the software. It goes without saying, of course, that a Developer Preview will be aimed mostly at developers to ensure they have early access to the parts of the OS that they need to make their apps compatible.