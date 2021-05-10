Samsung's Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A12 phones, which were launched earlier this year, have started to receive the Android 11 update. As reported by SamMobile, the Android 11 update arrives as A125FXXU1BUE3 for the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A025FXXU2BUDC for the Galaxy A02s.

The update for the Galaxy A12 brings Samsung's One UI 3.1 Core, which introduces a revamped UI design, improved Digital Wellbeing and parental controls, additional lock screen widgets, and more. All the usual Android 11 goodies such as one-time permissions, chat bubbles, privacy improvements, and more are included as well.

What is more impressive, however, is that the update brings the latest May 2021 Android security patch to one of Samsung's best cheap Android phones. Samsung's Galaxy A02s is also getting the One UI 3.1 Core update along with Android 11, but not the latest Android security patch. Instead, the update comes with the April 2021 security patch.

Currently, the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core update for the two phones is limited to users in Russia. However, it shouldn't take long for Samsung to expand the update to more regions — including the U.S. and India. If you have a Galaxy A12 or Galaxy A02s, you can check for the update on your phone manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.