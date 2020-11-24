Amazon has started rolling out support for Amazon Sidewalk to its Echo devices in the U.S. and Europe, which means they can now act as Sidewalk Bridges to allow Sidewalk-enabled devices to access the retail giant's location-tracking mesh network system. Amazon Sidewalk creates a low-bandwidth network between Amazon Echo devices, Ring security cameras, outdoor lights, and motion sensors to "unlock unique benefits for your device."

When Amazon Sidewalk is enabled, it can extend the low-bandwidth working range of all devices that are connected, simplify new device setup, and ensure they stay online even when they are outside the range of your home Wi-Fi network. It can also help find pets or valuables by extending the range of the trackers.

Amazon Sidewalk is now rolling out to the following devices:

Echo (2nd Gen)

Echo (3rd Gen)

Echo (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (2nd Gen)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (2nd Gen) for Kids

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for Kids

Echo Dot (4th Gen) for Kids

Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen)

Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen)

Echo Plus (1st Gen)

Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

Echo Show (1st Gen)

Echo Show (2nd Gen)

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 10

Echo Spot

Echo Studio

In case you aren't keen on joining Amazon Sidewalk, you can disable it using the latest version of the Alexa app on your phone. Once you open the Alexa app, head over to More > Settings > Account Settings > Amazon Sidewalk and turn it off.