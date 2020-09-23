Amazon is soon expected to launch a new streaming dongle to replace the 2nd Gen Fire TV Stick. A set of images showing the upcoming streaming dongle have now leaked online, courtesy of German tech site WinFuture.

The images reveal the "Fire TV Stick Lite" will not look very different from the second-generation Fire TV Stick. However, there are still a few minor differences. The stick has the Amazon arrow logo on it, just like the Fire TV Stick 4K. There is also a new "TV" button on the remote control, while the power button has been removed. Unfortunately, the report doesn't mention any specs, so we aren't sure what the new button is for.