What you need to know
- The very first images of Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite have surfaced.
- Amazon's upcoming streaming stick is expected to be priced well under $50 in the U.S.
- It is tipped to be announced later this week.
Amazon is soon expected to launch a new streaming dongle to replace the 2nd Gen Fire TV Stick. A set of images showing the upcoming streaming dongle have now leaked online, courtesy of German tech site WinFuture.
The images reveal the "Fire TV Stick Lite" will not look very different from the second-generation Fire TV Stick. However, there are still a few minor differences. The stick has the Amazon arrow logo on it, just like the Fire TV Stick 4K. There is also a new "TV" button on the remote control, while the power button has been removed. Unfortunately, the report doesn't mention any specs, so we aren't sure what the new button is for.
Amazon isn't the only tech giant that will soon be launching a new streaming dongle. Google is set to unveil its first Chromecast device featuring Android TV next week, alongside the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and a new Nest-branded smart speaker. The upcoming streaming dongle, codenamed "Sabrina," will be bundled with a remote control and is expected to have Stadia support too.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Fire TV Stick 4K is undoubtedly the best streaming dongle that Amazon currently offers. With support for 4K, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision content, the Fire TV Stick 4K gives you stunning picture quality. You also get Dolby Atmos support and an Alexa voice remote.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price!
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Nokia launches two new budget Android One phones under $200
Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 are the latest additions to HMD Global's budget smartphone lineup. Since they are both Android One devices, they are guaranteed to receive two major OS updates and regular security updates for up to three years.
Secure your home with these SmartThings doorbells and locks
One of the best things about SmartThings is that you can use a slew of other third-party devices on your system, doorbells and locks included. Since they all essentially share the same SmartThings support, we've focused on which devices have the best specs and tricks to justify adding them to your SmartThings arsenal.