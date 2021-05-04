Whether you're all-in on Alexa devices or just getting started with your first smart speaker, it's always worth checking out Amazon's latest Echo deals to see if you can make a saving.

Right now, Amazon is offering some stellar discounts across a range of its first-party hardware including devices like the latest Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and more. Prices have been slashed by as much as 50% there, though the deals won't last for long.

Limited-time deals Amazon Echo Devices Featuring the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo Auto, Echo Frames, and more, this sale lets you snap up some Amazon hardware without breaking the bank. These are some of the best prices ever with as much as half off. Up to 50% off See at Amazon

Smart speaker options on sale include both the 3rd Gen Echo Dot and 4th Gen Echo Dot which start as low as $25. These speakers may be diminutive but still pack a punch when it comes to volume and smart capabilities, and their minute form factors make them ideal for, erm, dotting around your home.

Another notable price drop in this sale is on the 4th Gen Amazon Echo. The latest full-size Echo has only been available since the fall but you can get one at a 30% discount right now. At $69.99, this is a match for its holiday 2020 pricing and probably the best we'll see ahead of Prime Day.

If you want a smart speaker with a screen, Amazon's Echo Show lineup is for you. Smart displays like these make a ton of sense where you might want some glanceable information along with your hands-free voice assistant, say while following a recipe, checking the weather forecast, or keeping tabs on multiple timers. They also enable new use cases like video calling, smart home camera monitoring, streaming video, and operating as a digital photo frame.

All three sizes of Echo Show are discounted with the latest Echo Show 10 seeing a huge $50. That's a match for the lowest it has gone since its release.

The sale even features some of Amazon's more experimental and niche products like the Echo Auto and all-new Echo Frames. The Auto brings Alexa along for the ride in your car at just $24.99 (a 50% saving) and the Frames give you hands-free access to Alexa wherever you go.