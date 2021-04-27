With all of the streaming, gaming, and working we do from home these days, living with a shoddy Internet connection can be a nightmare. If that old router of yours just isn't cutting it anymore, it's time to upgrade to something more modern that can adequately cover your home with Wi-Fi for years to come.

Luckily, Amazon is coming in clutch with some all-time low pricing on its 3rd-gen Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems. You can save on the single router or use the sale to pick up a discounted multi-pack for broader coverage. Either way, you'll save at least 15% and record-equalling lows on almost every configuration in the sale.

Goodby dead zones Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Routers sale Eero's home Wi-Fi system was named #1 on Android Central's list of best mesh Wi-Fi systems in 2019 and for good reason. Today's deal at Amazon could score you the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $67, or grab a multipack to save even more. Starting at $67 See at Amazon

Eero systems work with all internet service providers and it's really easy to get set up. Once up and running, you can manage your network from within the Eero app or via Alexa and even Apple HomeKit.

You can set scheduled pauses — say, during meal times or when the kids should be doing homework — assign devices to profiles, set restrictions, and more. Within the Eero app, you'll be able to see every device connected to the network, get notifications when a new device joins, and even block unwanted devices.

A single Eero router is designed to cover up to 1,500 square feet of space with a reliable, fast, internet connection, while the three-pack can blanket up to 5,000 square feet. If you have a larger home, multiple floors, or particularly thick walls that mean you need to extend your network, you can just add another mesh point to the mix at a later time.

We reviewed the new Eero system late last year and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Existing customers rate it highly too with an average score of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 16,000 Amazon reviews.

Grab one of these kits today for your home or office to score a better, more consistent Wi-Fi network in your life. Shipping is free, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping on thousands of items, as well as access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.