What you need to know Amazon's Echo Frames smart glasses are now available in sunglass and blue-light-filtering options.

The Echo Frames with polarized blue mirror sunglass lenses will begin shipping today, while the blue-light-filtering and polarized classic sunglass lenses will begin shipping on June 9.

All the new options will be available in Classic Black for $270.

Amazon's Echo Frames smart glasses, which are among the best Alexa devices you can buy, are now available in new sunglass and blue-light-filtering options. The new options will allow users to enjoy hands-free access to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, even if they don't require prescription glasses.

The Echo Frames sunglasses are being offered in two polarized lens options: classic and blue mirror. In addition to being extremely lightweight, the glasses are also IPX4-rated, which means they are more than capable of withstanding accidental splashes of water and sweat. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Amazon's Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses have been designed for users who spend the majority of their time in front of digital screens. The glasses feature flexible hinges and optician adjustable temple tips, which help make them comfortable to wear even for extended periods of time.

The Echo Frames with polarized blue mirror sunglass lenses will begin shipping in the U.S. today. However, the new blue-light-filtering and polarized classic sunglass lenses won't begin shipping until June 9. As for pricing, all the new options have been priced at $270.