Amazon Music has introduced synchronized transcripts for select podcasts in the U.S., making it easier to navigate an episode by scrolling through the transcript.

Starting today, you can easily find specific spots of a podcast by scrolling through the transcript in order to read the segments you've missed or seek ahead in an episode. Transcripts are displayed in paragraph form, with words highlighted as they are spoken by the host.

When you tap on a line in the transcript, the playback jumps to that specific point in the podcast. You can also see a preview of the later part of an episode as you move the cursor along. The experience is similar to thumbnail previews when you scrub through a video.