Amazon is rolling out a new "free" tab for Fire TV devices. The new experience will help highlight free content on the platform, pulling out apps, and themed selections of tv shows and videos. The goal of this new tab is to help customers find new media to stream for free based on what they've consumed earlier. It'll also show off apps that offer free content, improving all-round discoverability on the platform.

The addition of this new tab will make the platform more attractive to users. Streaming services currently are in high demand, and each one has a chance to convert short-term customers into loyal users with smart, customer-friendly decisions.

Writing about the new tab, Amazon's Michael Polin says:

Most of the free tab consists of a collection of curated and thematic rows of movies and TV shows from our content providers. It also features a set of personalized, recommended rows of free movies and TV shows across categories like new, trending, and popular, as well as a dedicated row for news content powered by the News app on Fire TV. The Free tab will feature other types of free to watch content as well, including unlocked content from streaming services and a set of rows of kids and family content that is currently free to all Amazon customers through Prime Video.

Alongside that, Amazon will also show off apps that have free content included. It'll be surfacing ad-supported streaming apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, Crackle, The CW, and the News app as well as services like Twitch, Red Bull, PBS, and PBS Kids.

Amazon's "free" tab will roll out to U.S. Fire TV customers from today.

