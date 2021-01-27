What you need to know
- Amazon just announced a launch date for the Echo Show 10.
- The company announced the devce last year at it's end of summer hardware launch.
- Now, it's set to ship from February 25 with pre-orders opening now. It'll set you back $250.
Amazon is finally shipping the Alexa-powered Echo Show 10, its newest mega-sized smart display. It's the 3rd generation of this style of device, and while the company announced it last year alongside the Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick Lite, and a host of other devices, it's just being made available for pre-order.
The Echo Show 10 has an appropriately large 10.1-inch display with adaptive color and brightness. Paired with its large dual speakers, the company expects you'll be able to have a fun time streaming music and videos while in the kitchen or othrwise occupied. Its rotating swiveling base means you can place it anywhere and be confident your content will be able to follow you across the room. Amazon is also throwing in some security benefits with this, you'll be able to keep track of your home with the front camera if paired with the Alexa app on your smartphone. Obviously it won't replace your Ring camera, but it's a better substitute than nothing.
Amazon says the Echo Show 10 is coming next month for $250 in Charcoal and Glacier White. You can pre-order it now, but it won't ship till February 25. At time of writing, it is largely unopposed in the market. Google has launched the Nest Hub Max, but that's older than the Echo Show 10 and was not refreshed in 2020. Google is planning to launch an update with Soli built-in later in 2021, but the company has yet to announce it. In other words, if you're looking for the best modern smart display for your home, you'll be best served investing in this one.
The new queen?
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Striking new design and features
The all-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) looks to be the perfect smart screen speaker for your home. It has a rotating screen that can follow you for better viewing angles, a much-improved camera, and it can function as a scanning security camera.
