You can now get the Echo Frames in two new colors — Quartz Grey and Pacific Blue with prescription-ready, sunglasses, or blue-light-filtering lenses. Along with the new colors, the Modern Tortoise Echo Frames are now available with sunglasses or blue-light-filtering lens options. Thanks to these new additions, the Echo Frames now come in 13 different color and lens combinations.

Amazon on October 27 announced the addition of new colors and features to its Echo Frames smart glasses, making them "more adaptive and stylish." It is also rolling out a few new features that will make it easier for users to stay connected.

While the Echo Frames already allow users to take calls, Amazon is now making the experience even better with a new feature called Top Contact. It lets you quickly make a phone call to your priority contact just by long-pressing the touchpad on Echo Frames.

The ability to send text messages hands-free with Echo Frames, which was limited to the best Android phones until now, will be available on iOS smartphones as well in the coming months. Amazon has also made updates to the Auto Volume feature, which means volume will now adjust dynamically throughout a media session based on ambient noise.

Thanks to a new Sleep Mode, your Echo Frames can now automatically turn on when you wear them and enter a low-power mode as soon as you turn them upside down. Additionally, Amazon now lets users change the wake word on Echo Frames to "Echo" from device settings in the Alexa app.

Amazon says the new Echo Frames colors and lens options will begin shipping to customers November 10. While Echo Frames with prescription-ready lenses are priced at $250, Echo Frames with polarized sunglass or blue-light-filtering lenses will be available for $270.