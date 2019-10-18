Excellent battery life Amazon Echo Buds Super convenient Samsung Galaxy Buds Just because they are new and a first-generation device doesn't mean they're bad. Amazon's Echo Buds have managed to nail the fundamentals such as battery life, convenience, and portability. However, Micro-USB in 2019 is downright embarrassing. $130 at Amazon Pros Up to 20 hours of total listening time

Both the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Amazon Echo Buds are great in their own right. However, Amazon's newest Echo Buds easily beat out the Galaxy Buds in several ways including much longer battery life, better support on iOS, and active noise cancelation.

Being truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds and Echo Buds have many things in common. They both feature auto-pause/play when you remove an earbud or put one back in respectively and have a required charging case that is relatively small and should fit in most people's pockets. Both buds feature in-ear designs, which require silicone tips and include several different ear tip sizes in the box.

Battery life will be the biggest differentiator between the two earbuds.The Galaxy Buds last up to six hours on their own while the Echo Buds net you five hours. A one-hour difference isn't a huge deal, but where the Echo Buds pull ahead is with its charging case. The Echo Buds case is able to give you up to 15 additional hours of listening time while the Galaxy Buds only adds seven.

However, the Galaxy Buds has the edge when it comes to how you charge your earbuds. It offers USB-C for wired charging and is wireless charging capable, while the Echo Buds uses the outdated Micro-USB connector and doesn't offer any type of wireless charging.

Amazon Echo Buds Samsung Galaxy Buds Bud battery life 5 hours 6 hours Case battery life 15 hours 7 hours Wireless charging case No Yes Active noise cancelation (ANC) Yes No Ambient sound mode No Yes

Here's where it gets kind of funny. The Galaxy Buds feature an ambient sound mode that let you hear your surroundings without removing a bud. However, the Galaxy Buds don't feature active noise cancelation (ANC) at all. The Echo Buds are the reverse, where they feature ANC but don't include an ambient sound mode.

The ambient sound mode on the Galaxy Buds is excellent. It amplifies the sound around you without making it sound unrealistic. While the Echo Buds aren't out yet (they're due out Oct. 30, 2019), the ANC feature is expected to be excellent given it's powered by Bose, which makes the popular QC35 II and Noise Canceling Headphones 700 headphones. Obviously, it won't be as good as the aforementioned headphones as those are over-ear and the Echo Buds are truly wireless, but are promising given Bose's track record.

At the end of the day, the Amazon Echo Buds are the better option here. Battery life on the Galaxy Buds is simply not good enough for a truly wireless earbud. The Echo Buds feature up to 20 hours of listening with the included charging case and that's with ANC enabled.

