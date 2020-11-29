Hot on the heels of Amazon's huge Black Friday event, the company is already getting its Cyber Monday sale in full swing. A whole bunch of deals are already available at Amazon as we get closer to Cyber Monday itself including basically every Amazon device plus tons of discounts in tech, smart home, toys, appliances, health and fitness, and more.
We've got all the details on Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, so read on for more.
Amazon Cyber Monday Sale
Amazon has already kicked off tons of Cyber Monday deals and is keeping a bunch of Black Friday deals rolling so you can save on your next big tech or home purchase, or basically anything else Amazon sells. This is probably your last chance to save on popular products ahead of the holidays, so don't miss out.
Cyber Monday tends to focus on tech products like laptop deals, sales on 4K TVs, smart home gear, and the like, though this year's sale will probably feature pretty much everything since the whole of Black Friday (and the lead up to it) was pushed online. A lot of Black Friday promotions are continuing through Cyber Monday with other online-only sales kicking off in addition.
We'll keep this post updated to ensure that all of the Cyber Monday deals below are the very best on offer.
Cyber Monday Amazon Device Deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.
Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more. At only $10, it makes sense to add these to every room.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $64.99 at Amazon
You can save close to 20% on the mid-size Echo Show 8 right now. It's equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. Today's discount takes $65 off.
Amazon Echo Show | $149.99 at Amazon
If you're in the market for Amazon's larger 10-inch Amazon Echo Show device, you can snag one with an $80 discount via Amazon right now. That's a match for the lowest we have seen it go.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet | $39.99 at Amazon's
Pick up Amazon's most affordable Fire tablet at a 20% discount for Black Friday! This deal saves you $10 off its regular low price. The model features a 16GB storage capacity.
Amazon Fire HD 8 | $54.99 at Amazon
Amazon's latest 8-inch tablet discounted once again with $35 off. The saving applies to all colors and capacities so you can take your pick and score one at a new low price. Also available at Best Buy.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus | $74.99 at Amazon
If you want the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus, you can still save $35 which equates to a 39% discount on the base 32GB model. This is the lowest it has gone since its release.
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone ahead of Black Friday.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $59.99 at Amazon
If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a $40 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+. Other Kids Editiion tablets are discounted too.
All-new Kindle with free Kindle Unlimited | $59.99 at Amazon
Score a free 3-month trial to Kindle Unlimited with your purchase of the all-new Kindle e-reader at $30 off the device's regular cost! The service normally costs $10 per month and will renew automatically unless you decide to cancel your membership beforehand.
Kindle Paperwhite | $84.99 at Amazon
This slim device gives you access to a veritable trove of books. The latest Paperwhite is waterproof and has twice the storage of the previous-gen. This is one of its best prices ever, and the Kindle Unlimited freebie sweetens the deal further.
Kindle Oasis with free Kindle Unlimited | $174.99 at Amazon
We don't usually see deals on the Kindle Oasis, but right now you can save $75 and score Amazon's best e-reader with three months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra cost! This subscription will auto-renew after three months unless you decide to cancel the service.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today's deal saves you $100 off its regular price.
Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulbs | $256.98 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro.
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $119.99 at Amazon
Amazon's tossing in a free Echo Dot with purchases of the already-discounted 5-piece Ring Alarm smart security system right now making for a no-brainer home security deal.
Amazon Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
The Echo Auto is back down to its lowest ever price at just $20. It allows you to bring Alexa and all its functionality with you whenever you step into the car. You'll be able to ask to hear the latest news and sports reports, check on traffic, get directions to where you need to go, listen to your favorite music, and more.
Echo Studio + Philips Hue Bulbs | $159.99 at Amazon
The Echo Studio is currently $40 off at Amazon and you can score it with a couple of free Philips Hue smart light bulbs to get your smart home going.
Amazon Echo Buds | $79.99 at Amazon
The Echo Buds are seeing their best direct price drop to date at $50 off and you can score six months of Amazon Music Unlimited with a set which is a further $60 saving.
Other deals worth checking out:
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5 for just $149.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $80 off – just $169.99
- The all-new Echo Dot with Clock is $21 off – just $38.99
- Get the all-new Echo Dot and a Sengled Smart Bulb for just $28.99
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $70 off – just $129.99
- The all-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $56 off – just $223.00
- The all-new Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off
- The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off – just $59.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off – just $49.99
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale has already begun, giving you a chance to score the latest offers. Check out the best sales on all-manner of brands and products.
AirPods w/ Charging Case | $109.99 at Amazon
This deal at Amazon saves you $50 on Apple's entry-level AirPods for a new low price. You don't get the wireless charging case, but this is the most affordable way to get brand new AirPods right now. The wireless charging version are down to a record-low too)
Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon
You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. This is a $50 saving.
TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV | $179.99 at Amazon
Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it's one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control.
Eufy RoboVac 11S | $149.99 at Amazon
The 11S is one of Eufy's more affordable models, but it isn't lacking in features with 1300Pa suction power, 100 minutes of battery life, and easy controls via the included remote.
Beats Solo Pro | $169.99 at Amazon
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This $130 discount applies to various colorways.
Sonos Move | $299 at Amazon
Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $278 at Amazon
Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we've ever seen.
Xgimi Mogo Pro Portable Projection | $439 at Amazon
The Xgimi Mogo Pro displays video at full 1080p and has 300 ANSI Lumens for brightness. Has two Harman Kardon speakers. Connect via Bluetooth or use Android TV to download apps. Search content with Google Assistant.
Apple iPad Pro (2020) | $569.99 at Amazon
The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The 64GB model is seeing some savings despite being so new.
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 at Amazon
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | $849.99 at Amazon
Today only, you can save $250 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Amazon. It features a 6.8-inch Infinity display, 256GB capacity, quad camera setup, S Pen, all-day battery life, and more.
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $329.98 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 may only be weeks old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $330 at Amazon. Close to $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it's a new all-time low.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $129.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds Live deliver fantastic sound and active noise canceling in a sleek, bean-shaped design. They're built to last, with 8 hours of internal battery life and up to 29 hours using the charging case. Today, they're available for $40 off.
iRobot Roomba E5 | $249 at Amazon
The Roomba E5 is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors too. When this model runs low on battery, it can charge itself back up so you never come home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor. Today's deal saves you over $130 off its regular price.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $749.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $249 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in Ultramarine Blue while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.
Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker | $199.99 at Amazon
This one isn't quite a "known" Black Friday deal, but it's a pretty good bet. We've seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers like Target. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe. It's $30 off right now.
Instant Pot Duo, 6-quart | $79 at Amazon
Instant Pots are super popular these days because of their versatility and ease-of-use. If your kitchen is not yet equipped with one, today is your lucky day as the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo has dropped to just $79.
TCL 10 Pro | $314.99 at Amazon
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save $135.
Sonos Playbase | $548 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently at $150 off its full price.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | $139 at Amazon
Samsung released a newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 last fall, but so as long as the original is still in stock, we can expect to see some good deals on hand for Black Friday like this $61 discount.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $29.99 at Amazon
Gain access to Roku's streaming platform, which includes all the major apps like Netflix and Hulu plus thousands of shows and movies. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content and turn your mobile device into a remote control. The Stick+ is 40% off and down to one of its best prices ever.
iRobot Roommba i3 | $299 at Amazon
The new vacuum has a premium 3-stage cleaning system and 10x the power-lifting suction. Works with the iRobot app and your voice assistant. Maps your home and uses state-of-the-art tracking sensors. Dirt Detect sensors focus the cleaning, too.
LG CX 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | $3,449.99 at Amazon
If you want a big, beautiful OLED TV, you can't go wrong with this 77-inch model from LG. It's got the a9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K, webOS smart platform, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, four HDMI ports, and much more going for it on top of that gorgeous panel. This TV sells for around $5,000 these days when not on sale. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings.
More Black Friday deals:
