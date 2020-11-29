Hot on the heels of Amazon's huge Black Friday event, the company is already getting its Cyber Monday sale in full swing. A whole bunch of deals are already available at Amazon as we get closer to Cyber Monday itself including basically every Amazon device plus tons of discounts in tech, smart home, toys, appliances, health and fitness, and more.

We've got all the details on Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, so read on for more.

Amazon Cyber Monday Sale

Amazon has already kicked off tons of Cyber Monday deals and is keeping a bunch of Black Friday deals rolling so you can save on your next big tech or home purchase, or basically anything else Amazon sells. This is probably your last chance to save on popular products ahead of the holidays, so don't miss out.

Cyber Monday tends to focus on tech products like laptop deals, sales on 4K TVs, smart home gear, and the like, though this year's sale will probably feature pretty much everything since the whole of Black Friday (and the lead up to it) was pushed online. A lot of Black Friday promotions are continuing through Cyber Monday with other online-only sales kicking off in addition.

We'll keep this post updated to ensure that all of the Cyber Monday deals below are the very best on offer.

Cyber Monday Amazon Device Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.

$17.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.

$29.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon

Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.

$18.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon

Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings.

$28.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon

The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.

$69.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon

This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more. At only $10, it makes sense to add these to every room.

$9.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon

This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.

$44.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $64.99 at Amazon

You can save close to 20% on the mid-size Echo Show 8 right now. It's equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. Today's discount takes $65 off.

$64.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show | $149.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for Amazon's larger 10-inch Amazon Echo Show device, you can snag one with an $80 discount via Amazon right now. That's a match for the lowest we have seen it go.

$149.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 tablet | $39.99 at Amazon's

Pick up Amazon's most affordable Fire tablet at a 20% discount for Black Friday! This deal saves you $10 off its regular low price. The model features a 16GB storage capacity.

$39.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 | $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest 8-inch tablet discounted once again with $35 off. The saving applies to all colors and capacities so you can take your pick and score one at a new low price. Also available at Best Buy.

$54.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus | $74.99 at Amazon

If you want the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus, you can still save $35 which equates to a 39% discount on the base 32GB model. This is the lowest it has gone since its release.

$74.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 | $79.99 at Amazon

The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone ahead of Black Friday.

$79.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $59.99 at Amazon

If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a $40 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+. Other Kids Editiion tablets are discounted too.

$59.99 at Amazon

All-new Kindle with free Kindle Unlimited | $59.99 at Amazon

Score a free 3-month trial to Kindle Unlimited with your purchase of the all-new Kindle e-reader at $30 off the device's regular cost! The service normally costs $10 per month and will renew automatically unless you decide to cancel your membership beforehand.

$59.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite | $84.99 at Amazon

This slim device gives you access to a veritable trove of books. The latest Paperwhite is waterproof and has twice the storage of the previous-gen. This is one of its best prices ever, and the Kindle Unlimited freebie sweetens the deal further.

$84.99 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis with free Kindle Unlimited | $174.99 at Amazon

We don't usually see deals on the Kindle Oasis, but right now you can save $75 and score Amazon's best e-reader with three months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra cost! This subscription will auto-renew after three months unless you decide to cancel the service.

$174.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon

Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today's deal saves you $100 off its regular price.

$129.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon

The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.

$69.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!

$49.99 at Amazon

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulbs | $256.98 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro.

$256.98 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon's tossing in a free Echo Dot with purchases of the already-discounted 5-piece Ring Alarm smart security system right now making for a no-brainer home security deal.

$119.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon

The Echo Auto is back down to its lowest ever price at just $20. It allows you to bring Alexa and all its functionality with you whenever you step into the car. You'll be able to ask to hear the latest news and sports reports, check on traffic, get directions to where you need to go, listen to your favorite music, and more.

$19.99 at Amazon

Echo Studio + Philips Hue Bulbs | $159.99 at Amazon

The Echo Studio is currently $40 off at Amazon and you can score it with a couple of free Philips Hue smart light bulbs to get your smart home going.

$159.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds | $79.99 at Amazon

The Echo Buds are seeing their best direct price drop to date at $50 off and you can score six months of Amazon Music Unlimited with a set which is a further $60 saving.

$79.99 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale has already begun, giving you a chance to score the latest offers. Check out the best sales on all-manner of brands and products.

AirPods w/ Charging Case | $109.99 at Amazon

This deal at Amazon saves you $50 on Apple's entry-level AirPods for a new low price. You don't get the wireless charging case, but this is the most affordable way to get brand new AirPods right now. The wireless charging version are down to a record-low too)

$109.99 at Amazon

Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon

You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. This is a $50 saving.

$199 at Amazon

TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV | $179.99 at Amazon

Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it's one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control.

$179.99 at Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 11S | $149.99 at Amazon

The 11S is one of Eufy's more affordable models, but it isn't lacking in features with 1300Pa suction power, 100 minutes of battery life, and easy controls via the included remote.

$149.99 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro | $169.99 at Amazon

The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This $130 discount applies to various colorways.

$169.99 at Amazon

Sonos Move | $299 at Amazon

Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off.

$299 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $278 at Amazon

Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we've ever seen.

$278 at Amazon

Xgimi Mogo Pro Portable Projection | $439 at Amazon

The Xgimi Mogo Pro displays video at full 1080p and has 300 ANSI Lumens for brightness. Has two Harman Kardon speakers. Connect via Bluetooth or use Android TV to download apps. Search content with Google Assistant.

$439 at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (2020) | $569.99 at Amazon

The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The 64GB model is seeing some savings despite being so new.

$569.99 at Amazon

23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon

Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.

$99 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 at Amazon

The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.

$199 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | $849.99 at Amazon

Today only, you can save $250 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Amazon. It features a 6.8-inch Infinity display, 256GB capacity, quad camera setup, S Pen, all-day battery life, and more.

$849.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $329.98 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 may only be weeks old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $330 at Amazon. Close to $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it's a new all-time low.

$329.98 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $129.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds Live deliver fantastic sound and active noise canceling in a sleek, bean-shaped design. They're built to last, with 8 hours of internal battery life and up to 29 hours using the charging case. Today, they're available for $40 off.

$129.99 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba E5 | $249 at Amazon

The Roomba E5 is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors too. When this model runs low on battery, it can charge itself back up so you never come home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor. Today's deal saves you over $130 off its regular price.

$249 at Amazon

OnePlus 8 Pro | $749.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $249 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in Ultramarine Blue while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.

$749.99 at Amazon

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker | $199.99 at Amazon

This one isn't quite a "known" Black Friday deal, but it's a pretty good bet. We've seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers like Target. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe. It's $30 off right now.

$199.99 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo, 6-quart | $79 at Amazon

Instant Pots are super popular these days because of their versatility and ease-of-use. If your kitchen is not yet equipped with one, today is your lucky day as the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo has dropped to just $79.

$79 at Amazon

TCL 10 Pro | $314.99 at Amazon

TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save $135.

$314.99 at Amazon

Sonos Playbase | $548 at Amazon

The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently at $150 off its full price.

$548 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | $139 at Amazon

Samsung released a newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 last fall, but so as long as the original is still in stock, we can expect to see some good deals on hand for Black Friday like this $61 discount.

$139 at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ | $29.99 at Amazon

Gain access to Roku's streaming platform, which includes all the major apps like Netflix and Hulu plus thousands of shows and movies. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content and turn your mobile device into a remote control. The Stick+ is 40% off and down to one of its best prices ever.

$29.99 at Amazon

iRobot Roommba i3 | $299 at Amazon

The new vacuum has a premium 3-stage cleaning system and 10x the power-lifting suction. Works with the iRobot app and your voice assistant. Maps your home and uses state-of-the-art tracking sensors. Dirt Detect sensors focus the cleaning, too.

$299 at Amazon

LG CX 77-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | $3,449.99 at Amazon

If you want a big, beautiful OLED TV, you can't go wrong with this 77-inch model from LG. It's got the a9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K, webOS smart platform, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, four HDMI ports, and much more going for it on top of that gorgeous panel. This TV sells for around $5,000 these days when not on sale. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings.

$3,449.99 at Amazon

