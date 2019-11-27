Amazon just announced a new feature that it hopes will make us all more willing to invite Alexa into our everyday lives, and that is the ability to express certain emotions depending on specific interactions. Amazon is utilizing a Neural text-to-speech (NTTS) system that it claims is able to make the smart voice assistant's responses sound more natural than a pre-recorded audio snippet.

There are six different emotions available to developers right now, including low, medium, and high variants of excited and disappointed responses. Amazon envisions these tones being used in Alexa games, as well as in response to requests for details about the news or scores from your favorite sports team.

Here's a short example of one of Alexa's new emotional responses (high level disappointed):