There are so many choices out there when it comes to finding the best headphones, that it can be kind of a whirlwind. But the truth is that you don't need to spend more than $100 in an effort to find a solid set of earbuds that provide all of the same features as those more expensive options. That's where the TOZO T6 come in, and in one of the best Black Friday headphone deals, you can save more than $30 on these earbuds.

TOZO isn't a company that you likely know much about, but the T6 earbuds are some of the highest rated headphones on Amazon. We had the opportunity to check them out, and gave them a 4.5 rating as the T6 offer a comfortable fit and design, while including Qi wireless charging, and a whopping 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $33 off The TOZO T6 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones offer all of the same features that you'll find with higher-priced options. These earbuds include IPX8 waterproofing, Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, and even Qi wireless charging. And for Black Friday, they can be had for less than $30. $27 at Amazon

Other features of the TOZO T6 include an IPX8 waterproof rating, something that even some of the best wireless earbuds don't offer. This makes the earbuds perfect if you want a cheap set of earbuds for the gym or for your workouts, and they'll even survive if you forget them in your pocket and they go through the washing machine. TOZO even claims that you'll bea ble to use soap and water to clean the earbuds and the including charging case.

You won't find support for all of the latest Bluetooth audio codecs, and you'll also have to deal with microUSB for wired charging. But with a deal this good, those are some sacrifices that can easily be overlooked.