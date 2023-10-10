Woah! You can save 40% on Samsung wireless chargers during the October Prime Day sale

Wireless charging is so convenient. If you have wireless charging capable devices, it makes sense to have a wireless charger on your desk, side table, or night table. Whether it’s for smartphones, or wireless earbuds, or both, you’ll love the Samsung 15W wireless charger, especially because it’s 40 percent off right now as part of Amazon’s Big Deal Days event, which takes place October 10 and 11. Regularly $59.99, you can add one of the compact chargers to cart for just $35.99, saving you a cool $24.

While it’s made by Samsung, you can use this wireless charger with any Qi-enabled device. This includes a range of Samsung phones and tablets as well as iPhones, Google Pixel phones, and wireless earbuds like the Galaxy Buds and even AirPods. It charges at a rate of 15W, but even if your device supports faster charging, just pop this charger on your desk in the morning so you always have a fully charged device when you’re done for the day.

Give your gadgets a boost with this 15W charger on sale

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger: $59.99 $35.99 at Amazon Save a bundle on this 15W wireless charger that even comes with a travel wall adapter and USB-C cable. Charge everything from your Samsung Galaxy phone to earbuds, even Google Pixel phones, iPhones, and more, without having to fumble for a cord. Perfect for the home office, bedroom, or living room side table, you might want to grab two so family members don’t fight for a charging spot!

The charger itself connects via USB-C wall adapter, which comes in the box (and can conveniently be used for other USB-C devices) along with the necessary USB-C cable. If you want super-fast 25W charging for devices that support it, upgrade to a 25W power adapter separately, which will support quick charging with devices that support it, like Samsung Galaxy foldable phones and Note tablets. Perfect for the desktop or bedside table, the built-in cooling system will make sure your phone doesn’t overheat.

The slim, sleek design means it will fit in small spaces and it’s easy to pack up and take with you from home to the office or even while traveling. An LED light lets you know the charging status: red means charging, flashing red means there’s an error, and green means your device is fully charged. Use the dim option for the light if you’re charging your phone while you sleep so it won’t distract you but you still won’t miss your morning alarm.

When it comes to wireless chargers, you want one from a reputable brand like Samsung. At the size of a typical men’s wallet, this one is compact, sleek, and can accommodate all types of devices.

