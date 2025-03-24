UGREEN makes some of the best charging accessories, and I use its Nexode power banks, chargers, and 200W charging station on a daily basis. The brand is collaborating with MiHoYo to unveil a series of accessories based on Genshin Impact, and it is pretty great if you're a fan of the game.



UGREEN is debuting a stylized version of the Nexode Power Bank, Nexode 65W GaN charger, its latest 2-in-1 Qi2 charging stand, and a green 100W USB-C to USB-C charging cable. I'm no stranger to limited edition products — I most recently used the Iron Man variant of the POCO F7 Pro — but it's clear that a lot of attention when into this collaboration. So let's take a look at all the new products, and when they're going on sale.

UGREEN Genshin Impact: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

UGREEN is launching all the products in the Genshin Impact series globally on March 25. The Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition, Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition, MagFlow Genshin Impact Edition, and USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition are going on sale in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and Vietnam.



All products are stylized models of UGREEN's current portfolio; the Nexode Power Bank has a 20000mAh battery and goes up to 130W, and it is available for $89 in the U.S., £74 in the U.K., and €99 in other countries in the region. The charger is a Nexode 65W option with two USB-C and a USB-A port, and it costs $39, £37, and €44.



The Qi2 charging stand is an intriguing device as it has the ability to charge two products at once, and it retails at $59, £44, and €59. Lastly, the USB-C cable provides up to 100W charging over USB PD, and it is debuting at $9, £7.49, and €12. The products are now available on Amazon as well as the brand's website.

UGREEN Nexode 10000mAh Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition is a 2000mAh power bank with three charging ports in total, with a cumulative power budget of 130W. The facade of the power bank has a Kinich-themed design along with K'uhul Ajaw, and it looks pretty distinctive — much more so than the regular model. The sides have Scions of the Canopy and Yumkasaurus graffiti, and the bottom has a pixelized K'uhul Ajaw.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The design is definitely attention-grabbing, and even the USB-C connectors are decked out in green. Thankfully, you still get a panel showcasing real-time charging and battery level, and it makes using it that much more convenient. I used the 20000mAh and 25000mAh Nexode power banks quite a bit in the last six months, and they're now my go-to choice while traveling.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The USB-C1 port hits 100W, with the USB-C2 going up to 30W, and USB-A hitting 22.5W. It does a good job charging up to three devices at once, and I didn't have any problems with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Vivo X200 Pro. The regular 20000mAh Nexode power bank is down to $63 on Amazon, so you are paying a little extra to get the variant with the Kinich styling. That said, it's still a great choice, and the product itself is identical to the standard 130W model that I've used extensively.

UGREEN Nexode 65W Charger Genshin Impact Edition

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

UGREEN's best-selling product is the Nexode 65W charger, so it isn't too astonishing that the brand chose this particular model to get a Genshin makeover. The only issue I have with the Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition is that the Nexode Pro is a better choice overall, and the brand should have used that as the foundation instead.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Regardless, the Nexode 65W is still a strong GaN charger, and it has dual USB-C ports alongside a USB-A port. UGREEN also sells another model with a UK plug, and the small size makes it a good recommendation if you need a travel-friendly charger. The regular Nexode 65W charger is down to $25, and the Genshin-styled variant can be bought for $39.

UGREEN 2-in-1 MagFlow Genshin Impact Edition

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It's great to see Qi2 charging accessories gaining momentum, and this 2-in-1 is effective at charging a phone over Qi2 as well as an accessory. The best part is that it has a USB-C port on the side, so you can charge a third device as well, albeit at 5W.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The design is pretty cool, with the charging stand featuring the Yumkasaurus pattern and Kinich’s Elemental Skill aiming frame. The foldable design is ideal for portability, and it has a good swivel action — I had no issues using it with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The regular product usually costs $38, and the Genshin model is now available for $59.

UGREEN 100W USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It's always good to see a colorful USB-C cable, and UGREEN decked out the braided cable in a bright green hue, with a K'uhul Ajaw cable tie and Dendro styling at the connectors. It goes up to 100W over USB PD, and is available in a single 1-meter variant. At $9, it's just as affordable as the regular model.

UGREEN Genshin Impact: Packaging

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

UGREEN sent the new products in a custom gift box that's designed to look like a loot chest, and it is extravagant. The brand did a brilliant job with the packaging in general; I unboxed limited-edition phones that didn't have anywhere close to this level of attention to detail.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As to why the brand went with Kinich, UGREEN says: "As a skilled Saurian Hunter, Kinich is steady, direct, and efficient in combat. These qualities align with UGREEN’s brand identity and mission. The cobranded products excel in charging speed, providing gamers and users with an efficient and reliable charging experience. Kinich wields the power of Dendro and his character design primarily uses green, aligning with UGREEN’s brand colors. The pixelation in his design also matches with the digital nature of UGREEN's electronics."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

In addition to the Genshin Impact-branded accessories, UGREEN bundled a set of add-ons, including a phone grip, power bank pouch, lanyard, and acrylic stands. It definitely makes unboxing the packaging more of an occasion, and I like that all the products have a distinct green styling.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While the packaging is noteworthy in its own right, UGREEN mentions that the Genshin Impact merchandise and the gift box won't be available at retail. However, the brand is running giveaways on its site and social media channels. Overall, UGREEN did all the right things with the collaboration, and while you are paying more solely based on the aesthetics, the products are distinctive to say the least.