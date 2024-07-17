This USB stick is actually a 1TB SSD, and it's just $69 for Prime Day

External drives provide the best way to carry a lot of data on the go, and these days, you can get affordable options that include an SSD instead of a mechanical HDD. SK Hynix's Tube T31 is a unique product in this segment; it is designed to look like a regular USB drive, but unlike most flash drives, it houses an internal M.2 that's just as fast as the best external SSDs.

The 1TB variant of the Tube T31 is now available for $69, and that's a $30 discount on its usual retail price. If you don't need 1TB of external storage, there's a 500GB version that's $54 right now — given the minor difference, I'd just suggest getting the 1TB model.

SK Hynix Tube T31 1TB Stick SSD: $99 $69 at Amazon The T31 gives you 1TB of storage, has a rugged design that's built to last, and it looks just like any other USB drive, albeit larger.

✅Recommended if: You want an SSD that looks like a regular USB drive, want the convenience of USB-A, and fast 1,000MB/s transfers.

❌Skip this deal if: You need an external SSD to connect to phones.

The T31 is effortless to use, and it connects to Windows, macOS, and gaming consoles without the need for any drivers. Its rugged design makes it ideal to use on the road, and having used it extensively in the last four months, I can attest to its durability.

As the Tube T31 basically resembles a USB stick, you just get a USB-A connector. If you see yourself needing a USB-C port or want to connect an external SSD to your phone to transfer photos, videos, and documents, I'd recommend a traditional choice like the Crucial X9; the 1TB variant is down to $64.

I used both the T31 and X9 alongside each other, and the latter is a smidgen faster at transferring data. Outside of that, there are no differences in the two when it comes to daily use.