This tiny dongle fixes the biggest problem with Kindles, and it's just $15 for Cyber Monday

I exclusively use the Kindle Oasis to read books, but after five years of continuous use, the battery life on the e-reader is pitiful, and it only lasts a few days between charges. I had to travel recently, so instead of the Oasis, I took the Voyage. While the Voyage also has a similar-quality screen, the page turn buttons on the sides are woefully inadequate, and I hated using it.



That is the case with all new Kindles as well, with Amazon ditching physical page turn buttons altogether. Thankfully, DATAFY's accessory solves this problem; the accessory attaches to the side of the e-reader, and you can use the bundled remote control to physically turn pages on your Kindle. It's a novel solution, and it transforms how you use an e-reader. Best of all, it's just $15 right now, so you're not spending too much cash either.

✅Recommended if: You need a page turner button to use with your e-reader.



❌Skip this deal if: You need a button that goes to previous page as well as the next one.

The best part about the Oasis is the physical page-turn buttons; you just get much better tactility, and I got so used to the feature that I can't go back to a regular Kindle. It's annoying that Amazon doesn't sell the Oasis any longer, nor is there a new model that includes page turn buttons. The only alternative is to use an accessory like the DATAFY attachment, and to its credit, it does a great job.



The dongle attaches to the Kindle, and the page turning is by way of a remote that you hold in your hand. The remote uses an RF signal to connect to the dongle, and it doesn't need Bluetooth. Battery life is great, and it charges over USB-C. The only issue is that because it connects to one side, you can use it to go to the next page in a book; if you need to go back, you'll need to use the touch controls on the other side.