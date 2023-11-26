This 10000mAh 20W power bank is ridiculously tiny — and it's just $19 right now

Sharge makes a lot of charging accessories, and while its see-through 100W Storm 2 has a large 25600mAh battery and costs $145, the brand thankfully makes a significantly smaller option. It is called the Flow, and it is the smallest 10000mAh power bank I've used. It easily fits in the palm of my hand, and is great for use on the road.

The Flow also has two charging ports — one USB-A and a USB-C port — and it goes up to 20W over the USB PD 3.0 protocol. While it isn't the fastest, the power on offer makes it ideal to use with devices like the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S23, and you get a large LED that serves as a visual indicator of the battery life. The Flow usually costs $25, and while that's a great value in its own right, you can pick it up for just $19 on Amazon.

One of the best features of the Flow is that it has passthrough charging, giving you the ability to charge the power bank while charging your phone. The design is also pretty great, and the Flow doesn't look like your average power bank. The 10000mAh power bank is great for charging your phone and a few accessories, and the power bank has a low power mode that is designed with wearables in mind.

Overall, the Flow is one of the best 10000mAh power banks available, and if you need a small power bank that you can just carry around in daily use, this is the one to get. Considering it costs just $19 right now, you are getting a terrific value.