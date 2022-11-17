Which Echo speakers have eero built-in? Amazon's latest 5th generation Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock have eero built-in. The 4th generation Echo also has eero built-in available with the 4th generation Echo Dots receiving over-the-air updates to add the functionality.

Expand your eero mesh with Amazon Echo

Amazon owns eero so it's only natural that the company would work to make its product lines work together more closely. Amazon is providing its 4th generation Echo Dot products with over-the-air updates to add eero mesh capabilities. According to Amazon, the update will be available "in the coming months" following its announcement in late September 2022. The 4th generation Echo and 5th generation Echo Dots are ready for eero as of October 20, 2022.

If you've already got a compatible Echo device and eero mesh, you can add the Echos to your mesh using the eero app. One thing to keep in mind is that the Echos aren't really designed for this job and as a result, aren't that fast. Echos with eero built-in support speeds up to 100Mbps with 10 connected devices. While it's not blazing fast, it's still plenty of speed for browsing and some light streaming. Outside of a speed test, you may never even notice the difference compared to a full eero router.

Amazon wasn't the first to combine a smart speaker and mesh extender but it is the most accessible. Amazon's Echo Dots are a great candidate for eero expansion considering how many people have already integrated Alexa into their daily lives.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Amazon Echo with eero built-in eero built-in availability Capacity Echo (4th generation) 10/20/2022 10 devices, up to 100Mbps Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (5th generation) 10/20/2022 10 devices, up to 100Mbps Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (4th generation) Via OTA update in the coming months 10 devices, up to 100Mbps

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

There are some limitations to be aware of with eero built-in devices, however. First thing first, the first generation eero router does not support eero built-in. Eero built-in is supported on all currently available eero routers: eero (3rd gen), eero Pro, eero 6, eero Pro 6, eero 6+, and eero Pro 6E. You also can't use eero built-in with DFS channels enabled.

Another consideration is the newer eeros with 160MHz support. As we saw in our eero 6+ review, connecting older eeros to the newer router caused the system to revert back to 80MHz at 5GHz. Expanding with an Echo makes the most sense for those using a base eero or eero Pro. Eero 6 and eero Pro 6 could also be good companions. These are still nice mesh routers and the cheapest model is still one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers you can buy.