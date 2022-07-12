Synology's best-selling NAS servers are down to their lowest price for Prime Day

Prime Day is a great time to buy a NAS server, and there are a lot of deals in this category. As is the case, Synology is discounting its best-selling models: the 2-bay DiskStation DS220+ is down to $245, and the 4-bay DiskStation DS920+ is available for just $450. The budget DiskStation DS220j is discounted to $189, so regardless of what budget you're looking at, there's a NAS server here for your needs.

The DiskStation DS220+ and DS920+ have been among the best-selling NAS servers over the last two years, and it's easy to see why. These two models feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, robust Intel silicon that makes them ideal for Plex, and the best software features of any NAS today. The DS220j, meanwhile, does a great job lowering the barrier to entry.

Synology is a lot like Samsung in that its NAS servers are a great all-round package. You're not getting the best overall hardware here, but the sheer amount of software features combined with long-term reliability make the DiskStation DS920+ and DS220+ the best choice in their categories.

