Synology's best-selling NAS servers are down to their lowest price for Prime Day
By Harish Jonnalagadda published
This is the best time to get your hands on the DiskStation DS920+ and DS220+.
Prime Day is a great time to buy a NAS server, and there are a lot of deals in this category. As is the case, Synology is discounting its best-selling models: the 2-bay DiskStation DS220+ is down to $245, and the 4-bay DiskStation DS920+ is available for just $450. The budget DiskStation DS220j is discounted to $189, so regardless of what budget you're looking at, there's a NAS server here for your needs.
The DiskStation DS220+ and DS920+ have been among the best-selling NAS servers over the last two years, and it's easy to see why. These two models feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, robust Intel silicon that makes them ideal for Plex, and the best software features of any NAS today. The DS220j, meanwhile, does a great job lowering the barrier to entry.
Synology DiskStation DS220j:
$219 (opens in new tab) $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The DiskStation DS220j is a good way to get started with NAS servers, with the 2-bay model offering all the basics: Ethernet connectivity, good software features, and an easy way to share your local media library.
Synology DiskStation DS220+:
$300 (opens in new tab) $255 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The DiskStation DS220+ is the best-selling NAS server over the last two years. This is down to the robust hardware combined with an extensive software feature-set, making it a great Plex media server.
Synology DiskStation DS920+:
$550 (opens in new tab) $450 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The DiskStation DS920+ is your default choice if you want a 4-bay NAS server for Plex media streaming. It has fantastic hardware, all the software features you need, and long-term reliability.
Synology is a lot like Samsung in that its NAS servers are a great all-round package. You're not getting the best overall hardware here, but the sheer amount of software features combined with long-term reliability make the DiskStation DS920+ and DS220+ the best choice in their categories.
Looking for hard drives to fill these NAS servers? Head to the best Prime Day NAS deals for all the NAS hard drive deals currently available.
Harish Jonnalagadda is a Senior Editor overseeing Asia at Android Central. He leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, contributing to reviews, features, and buying guides. He also writes about storage servers, audio products, and the semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.