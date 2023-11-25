Stop wasting money on heat with an epic $70 off this Nest Smart Thermostat during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Google makes some of our favorite smart thermostats and it’s no question why with their intelligent design and mature software. The Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat is just $179.99 at Best Buy, which is $70 off with this Black Friday deal. It’s available in black, polished steel, stainless steel, and white so you can get the one that fits in with your fixtures the best. This Thermostat has a large and bright display that makes it easy to see the temperature and status of your HVAC system.

The Nest app makes it easy to get set up and quickly change the temperature without needing to get up. With a smart assistant like Google Assistant or Alexa, you can quickly control your system without needing to reach for your phone or manually adjusting the thermostat. That being said, there’s a good chance you won’t need to touch it at all with the Learning Thermostat living up to its name and working out what the temperature should be on its own. This can even save you money by using less power when you aren’t home.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249.99 179 at Best Buy The Nest Learning Thermostat is designed to help you save money by learning what the temperature should be throughout the day. It can even help save power while you’re away from home with the smarts to warm it back up before you get back. Price comparison: $249.00 $179.00 at Walmart

If you’ve been thinking about adding some smart home tech to your house, a smart thermostat is one of the best places to start. Smart thermostats are one of the few pieces of tech that can actually pay for themselves by helping you reduce your energy bill. You may even find that you’re comfortable with a more efficient temperature. That being said, if the thermostat isn’t dialing the temperature and you want to change it, it’s only a few taps or a voice command away.